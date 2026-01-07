Red Hat, Bazaar (Flatpak), and Hey Hi (AI) Hype Instead of GNU/Linux or FOSS

At Red Hat, we believe that a more secure digital future is built on open principles and collaboration. We support the goals of the CRA and are engaged in the critical work of shaping its implementation such as implementing/delegated acts, guidance for open source as well as Harmonized European Standards (hEN), that will underpin this regulation. Our commitment is not just about compliance, it's about using our expertise in open source and enterprise security to help build a more resilient and trustworthy digital ecosystem for everyone.