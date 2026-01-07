news
Red Hat, Bazaar (Flatpak), and Hey Hi (AI) Hype Instead of GNU/Linux or FOSS
-
Red Hat ☛ Enhance Kubernetes observability: Connect Hey Hi (AI) to Istio with Kiali
If you’ve been following the rise of the Model Context Protocol (MCP), you might have seen the recent buzz around managing Kubernetes clusters using Hey Hi (AI) assistants like Claude Desktop or Cursor. While the core abilities of the Kubernetes MCP Server (managing pods, deployments, and logs) are impressive, there is a hidden feature introduced in version 0.0.55: service mesh integration. The project recently added support for Kiali, the management console for Istio. This means now you can let your Hey Hi (AI) agent inspect your traffic flow, troubleshoot microservices, and analyze mesh metrics, all through natural language.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat's commitment to the EU Cyber Resilience Act: Shaping the future of cybersecurity standards
At Red Hat, we believe that a more secure digital future is built on open principles and collaboration. We support the goals of the CRA and are engaged in the critical work of shaping its implementation such as implementing/delegated acts, guidance for open source as well as Harmonized European Standards (hEN), that will underpin this regulation. Our commitment is not just about compliance, it's about using our expertise in open source and enterprise security to help build a more resilient and trustworthy digital ecosystem for everyone.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat Hybrid Cloud Console: Your questions answered
The Red Hat Hybrid Cloud Console was built to solve fragmentation by unifying the management of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL), Red Hat OpenShift, and Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform into a single interface. In this guide, we're answering your top questions about the console's evolution to help you understand how it fits into your modern operational workflow.
-
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Bazaar Sets Out its Stall with a New App Icon, New Features
If you use Flathub on Ubuntu you likely already use (or at least know of) Bazaar, a GTK4/libadwaita frontend that makes it trivial to search, manage and update Flatpak apps from this popular repo. Bazaar is updated frequently (I’ve covered some updates in my monthly GNU/Linux App Release Roundup series). Over the past few weeks, the app has been updated with more improvements, features and design tweaks – some rather obvious!
-
Unicorn Media ☛ There’ll Be More Hey Hi (AI) Than Open Source at Spacewalk 2026 — But Not by Much [Ed: It is organised or led by IBM, so it'll use it to cause stock rallies based on a Ponzi schemes and lies, not FOSS substance]
Spacewalk 2026 will kick off ATO’s year with a slate of AI‑focused talks in Raleigh -- and organizers say open source will still be woven through the entire evening.