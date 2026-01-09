news
Security Patching in GNU/Linux
Dark Reading ☛ Attackers Exploit Zero-Day in End-of-Life D-Link Routers [iophk: effectively proprietary 'Linux' becomes a long term security threat and not just a threat, the dangers have been realized again and again; a side effect of not enforcing the kernel's licensing]
LWN ☛ Security updates for Wednesday
Security updates have been issued by AlmaLinux (resource-agents, ruby:3.3, thunderbird, and xorg-x11-server), Fedora (libpcap), Red Hat (brotli), Slackware (libsodium), SUSE (dcmtk, govulncheck-vulndb, libpcap, mozjs60, qemu, rsync, and usbmuxd), and Ubuntu (glib2.0 and linux-raspi, linux-raspi-5.4).
LWN ☛ Security updates for Thursday
Security updates have been issued by AlmaLinux (gcc-toolset-14-binutils, gcc-toolset-15-binutils, httpd, kernel, libpng, mariadb, mingw-libpng, poppler, python3.12, and ruby:3.3), Debian (foomuuri and libsodium), Fedora (python-pdfminer and wget2), Oracle (audiofile, bind, gcc-toolset-15-binutils, libpng, mariadb, mariadb10.11, mariadb:10.11, mariadb:10.5, mingw-libpng, poppler, and python3.12), Red Hat (git-lfs, kernel, libpng, libpq, mariadb:10.3, osbuild-composer, postgresql, postgresql:13, and postgresql:15), Slackware (curl), SUSE (c-ares-devel, capstone, curl, gpsd, ImageMagick, libpcap, log4j, python311-filelock, and python314), and Ubuntu (libcaca, libxslt, and net-snmp).