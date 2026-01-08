The GStreamer 1.28 Release Candidate brings even more goodies, including a burn-based YOLOX inference element and a YOLOX tensor decoder written in Rust, an audio source separation element based on demuc written in Rust, and a new GIF decoder element written in Rust with looping support.

Devuan 6.1 was released on the first day of the year as a small update to Devuan 6.0, which arrived in November 2025 based on the latest Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series and powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS kernel series.

Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series with CachyOS patches, Nitrux 5.1 features the Hyprland 0.52.2 desktop with new key bindings, support for window blur, revamped Waybar with a modern floating “island” design, and an updated lock screen with a battery indicator and media player information.

Highlights of the IPFire 2.29 Core Update 199 release include support for Wi-Fi 7 and Wi-Fi 6 wireless standards with the ability to select the preferred Wi-Fi mode, automatically detect and enable various capabilities on supported hardware, enablement of SSID Protection by default, the ability to convert multicast packets to unicast packets by default, and radar detection in the background.

The highlight of the TUXEDO InfinityBook Max 16 Gen10 laptop is the new OLED display, which takes image quality to the next level with brilliant, high-contrast color reproduction, 2560×1600 pixels resolution, 500 nits of brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and up to 300Hz refresh rate for high FPS gaming.

6 Linux distros that are perfect for rescuing your PC

When people talk about “rescuing” a PC, they usually mean one of two things: sometimes it’s a machine that won’t boot anymore due to corrupt updates, broken bootloaders, or a dying drive standing between you and your data. Other times, the PC still technically works, but it’s slow, abandoned, or headed for the recycling pile because its operating system has outlived its usefulness.

Linux happens to be excellent at both kinds of rescue. A single USB stick can be enough to recover files, repair an install, or completely reinvent a system that would otherwise collect dust. These aren’t obscure one-off projects or novelty OSs; they’re real distros people actually use, both to rescue broken operating systems, or to give an old PC a new lease on life.

