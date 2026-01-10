GNU/Linux and Hardware Leftovers

Large language models can generate impressive language, but they still struggle to operate effectively within enterprise systems. To make these models useful, you need more than good prompts. You need a reliable way for models to find the right context, call the right tools, follow enterprise policies, and leave an auditable record of their actions.

The Model Context Protocol (MCP) offers that foundation. MCP standardizes how models discover, select, and call tools (Figure 1). This helps developers move from simple chatbots to reliable, active applications without reinventing every integration from scratch.