GNU/Linux and Hardware Leftovers
Desktop/Laptop
Tuxedo InfinityBook Max 16 Gen 10 Linux Laptop Preorders Open with Intel Core Ultra 9 and RTX 50 Series
The Tuxedo Company has announced the InfinityBook Max 16 Gen 10, a brand-new 16-inch laptop made for Linux distributions like Tuxedo OS and Ubuntu 24.0. The device boasts a sturdy aluminum chassis and, at 0.9 inches thick, is now available for preorder starting at €1,899.
Server
Kubernetes Blog ☛ Kubernetes v1.35: Mutable PersistentVolume Node Affinity (alpha)
The PersistentVolume node affinity API dates back to Kubernetes v1.10. It is widely used to express that volumes may not be equally accessible by all nodes in the cluster. This field was previously immutable, and it is now mutable in Kubernetes v1.35 (alpha). This change opens a door to more flexible online volume management.
Linux Foundation
Linux Foundation launches Agentic AI open standards hub [Ed: Linux Foundation promotes Ponzi schemes. Microsoft is a founding member or founder of this Ponzi group. LF is defunct.]
The Linux Foundation has created a new Agentic AI Foundation that will act as a neutral home for three prominent open source projects focused on AI agents: Anthropic's Model Context Protocol, Block's goose framework and OpenAI's AGENTS.md convention.
Distributions and Operating Systems
Fedora Family / IBM
Red Hat ☛ Building effective Hey Hi (AI) agents with Model Context Protocol (MCP)
Large language models can generate impressive language, but they still struggle to operate effectively within enterprise systems. To make these models useful, you need more than good prompts. You need a reliable way for models to find the right context, call the right tools, follow enterprise policies, and leave an auditable record of their actions.
The Model Context Protocol (MCP) offers that foundation. MCP standardizes how models discover, select, and call tools (Figure 1). This helps developers move from simple chatbots to reliable, active applications without reinventing every integration from scratch.
Open Hardware/Modding
Arduino ☛ Explore the latest: Arduino’s growing open source ecosystem
The Arduino Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub has been busy. Over the past few weeks, we’ve published and updated dozens of repositories spanning libraries, cores, and development tools, and we want you to explore them.
Hackaday ☛ M8SBC-86 Is An FPGA-Based “Kinda PC Compatible” 486
Given the technical specs of the FPGAs available to hobbyists these days, it really shouldn’t be a shock that you can implement a 486 core on one. In spite of knowing that in the technical sense, we were still caught off guard by [maniek-86]’s M8SBC project that does just that– the producing a 486 FPGA chipset with a motherboard to boot.
