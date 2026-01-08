Servers: Self-Hosted Grafana and Latest From Kubernetes

If you maintain a CSI driver that uses service account tokens, Kubernetes v1.35 brings a refinement you'll want to know about. Since the introduction of the TokenRequests feature, service account tokens requested by CSI drivers have been passed to them through the volume_context field. While this has worked, it's not the ideal place for sensitive information, and we've seen instances where tokens were accidentally logged in CSI drivers.

Kubernetes v1.35 introduces a beta solution to address this: CSI Driver Opt-in for Service Account Tokens via Secrets Field. This allows CSI drivers to receive service account tokens through the secrets field in NodePublishVolumeRequest , which is the appropriate place for sensitive data in the CSI specification.