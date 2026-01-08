news
Servers: Self-Hosted Grafana and Latest From Kubernetes
Mikael Hansson ☛ Self-Hosted Grafana Server
I’ve set up a monitoring system for my home lab. This has been a fun project, but as I worked with it, I realized that there wasn’t really a single resource available that would take someone through how to actually do it. So here I present to you: How to self-host a monitoring system based around the Grafana stack. If you follow the steps I describe here, you should end up with a working solution that may or may not fit your needs.
Mikael Hansson ☛ Server Monitoring with Grafana
I couldn’t find any good resource describing the complete process, so I’ve documented my setup, and am sharing the documentation via my Projects page.
Kubernetes Blog ☛ Kubernetes v1.35: A Better Way to Pass Service Account Tokens to CSI Drivers
If you maintain a CSI driver that uses service account tokens, Kubernetes v1.35 brings a refinement you'll want to know about. Since the introduction of the TokenRequests feature, service account tokens requested by CSI drivers have been passed to them through the
volume_contextfield. While this has worked, it's not the ideal place for sensitive information, and we've seen instances where tokens were accidentally logged in CSI drivers.
Kubernetes v1.35 introduces a beta solution to address this: CSI Driver Opt-in for Service Account Tokens via Secrets Field. This allows CSI drivers to receive service account tokens through the
secretsfield in
NodePublishVolumeRequest, which is the appropriate place for sensitive data in the CSI specification.