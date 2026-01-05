news

Quoting: New GeForce NOW native Linux support could lure Windows 10 refugees - Neowin —

NVIDIA is reportedly preparing to bring NVIDIA GeForce NOW to Linux so that users finally have native support for the cloud gaming service. By bringing native support to Linux users, it removes the need for unofficial browser tweaks that boost reliability or unofficial third-party applications.

One Linux device that already supports GFN natively is the Steam Deck from Valve. With the upcoming update from NVIDIA, though, all Linux machines will finally get native support. This could potentially increase the appeal of Linux for reluctant Windows 10 refugees and help increase market share for the open source operating system.

Aside from reporting on the upcoming native GFN support for Linux, VideoCardz revealed more game titles that GFN will support. Among the games are 007 First Light, Crimson Desert, Resident Evil Requiem, and Active Matter. This expands on 14 new titles that support was announced for earlier this month.

A previously announced change that has also arrived on GFN is that amount of hours you can play games for per month. All membership tiers will be able to play for 100 hours per month before extra time needs to be purchased. If you do not want to pay, then you’ll have an experience like free users get. Up to 15 unused hours can also be rolled over to the following month to get your money’s worth during light gaming months.