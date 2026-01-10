Recently, I realized that there was still a puzzle piece missing. I more or less accidentally stumbled upon that missing piece. On social media, I saw a slide from someone else’s presentation 1 with the following text on it:

“Our brains tend to default to addition rather than subtraction when it comes to finding solutions”

This caught my attention because it looked like an explanation of why we pile up all that complexity in IT so readily – even lots of complexity we do not need to solve a given problem.