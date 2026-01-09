In the world of high-throughput backend services, we often obsess over the usual suspects of performance: database indexing, network latency, and algorithmic complexity. But recently, while debugging our core gateway service (backend-gw), I encountered a bottleneck that defied standard logic.

The service was CPU-bound, yet active heap usage was surprisingly low (~200MB). P99 latency was spiking at random intervals, but database queries were returning in milliseconds.

The culprit was not the business logic. It was memory management. I was effectively running a Denial-of-Service attack on my own runtime.

This post is a detailed breakdown of the Go Garbage Collector (GC). I’ll explain how the GC actually works, dissect its specific phases (including the dreaded “Stop The World”), and show you how to use the Go Trace tool to identify when your application is losing the battle against allocation churn.