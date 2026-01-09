news
Orange Pi RV2 and Octa-core RISC-V GNU/Linux laptop in 2026
-
Linux.org ☛ Orange Pi RV2: Setting Up a RISC-V Media Server with Ubuntu
The Orange Pi RV2 is a Single Board Computer (SBC) that differs from the SBCs that have an ARM processor. This board uses a RISC-V (pronounced 'Risk-Five') processor, but we can get into that soon.
Before I get into the differences between RISC-V and ARM, we need to look at the specs of the SBC itself.
-
CNX Software ☛ MUSE Book laptop review – Testing an octa-core RISC-V GNU/Linux laptop in 2026
SpacemiT sent me a sample of the MUSE Book RISC-V GNU/Linux laptop for review. It’s based on the SpacemiT K1/M1 octa-core 64-bit RISC-V SoC, ships with up to 16 GB of RAM, eMMC flash and/or NVMe SSD, and features a 14.1-inch IPS display with 1920×1080 resolution, WiFi 6 connectivity, a few USB ports, and more. I won’t go through all the hardware specifications since Leo already did that when he wrote about the MUSE Book Laptop in April 2024, along with a teardown, and additional details about the SpacemiT K1/M1 SoC.