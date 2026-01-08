news
Red Hat: Elections in Fedora, systemd Update, and Flathub Record
-
Tomasz Torcz: I Voted, F43 edition
I've cast my votes in Fedora Engineering Steering Comittee. The voting closes tomorrow.
As usual, I've read interview with the candidates, and then decided on my preferences. Red Bait employees get a minus, new faces get plus. There are exceptions, it's not a hard rule!
That's one of the way I contribute to Fedora.
-
LWN ☛ What's new in systemd v259
The systemd v259 release was announced on December 17, just three months after v258. It is a more modest release but still includes a number of important changes such as a new option for the run0 command (an alternative to sudo), ability to mount user home directories from the host in virtual machines, as well as under-the-hood changes with dlopen() for library linking, the ability to compile systemd with musl libc, and more.
Systemd v258 was something of a mammoth release; it took more than ten months to develop and included an unusually large number of new features and changes, which we covered in two installments (part one, part two). When it was released on September 17, Lennart Poettering said the project hoped to speed up its release cycle and push out smaller, more frequent releases—so far, so good.
-
XDA ☛ Flathub breaks its previous record of yearly app downloads for 2025
There are a few different ways to get software downloaded on your Linux distro, but if you're looking for a way to grab an app without installing it on your system and without any prerequisites, Flathub is the way to go. It's especially useful if you're on an immutable distro, because you can just grab whatever apps you want without needing to layer anything.
Every year since 2018, Flathub has done an annual look back at what it achieved and how people used the service. Well, it's good news for fans of the service, as Flathub has once again smashed its app download records by 20% of its prior peak. Plus, the developers shared some cool insights into how we used Flathub over the last year.