9to5Linux

KDE Gear 25.12.1 is here with improvements for the KDE Itinerary travel assistant app, which now features an extractor for KLM’s “Ticket for your trip” emails, support for extracting GOMUS annual tickets, and an updated KLM boarding pass extractor to also extract the boarding group.

The highlight of the TUXEDO InfinityBook Max 16 Gen10 laptop is the new OLED display, which takes image quality to the next level with brilliant, high-contrast color reproduction, 2560×1600 pixels resolution, 500 nits of brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and up to 300Hz refresh rate for high FPS gaming.

Highlights of the IPFire 2.29 Core Update 199 release include support for Wi-Fi 7 and Wi-Fi 6 wireless standards with the ability to select the preferred Wi-Fi mode, automatically detect and enable various capabilities on supported hardware, enablement of SSID Protection by default, the ability to convert multicast packets to unicast packets by default, and radar detection in the background.

Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series with CachyOS patches, Nitrux 5.1 features the Hyprland 0.52.2 desktop with new key bindings, support for window blur, revamped Waybar with a modern floating “island” design, and an updated lock screen with a battery indicator and media player information.

Free and Open Source Software

The KDE Project released today KDE Gear 25.12.1 as the first maintenance update to the latest KDE Gear 25.12 series of this collection of open-source apps for the KDE Plasma desktop environment and other platforms.

 
IPFire 2.29 Core Update 199 has been released today by developer Michael Tremer as a new update to this hardened Linux firewall distribution that primarily performs as a router and a firewall, which introduces Wi-Fi 7 support and many other changes.

 
This Week in Plasma: new year, new accessibility features!

  
Plasma developers are starting to trickle back from their vacations

 
Sick of Microslop? New Linux distro could win over Windows 11 haters

  
This is markedly different from current Linux efforts on the Windows front

 
Ubuntu 25.04 (Plucky Puffin) Officially Nears End of Life

  
Ubuntu 25.04 (Plucky Puffin) will reach end of life on January 15, 2026

 
Nitrux developer Uri Herrera announced today the general availability of Nitrux 5.1 as a new stable update to this immutable and systemd-free distribution featuring new and updated components.

 
Linux hardware vendor TUXEDO Computers unveiled today the 10th generation (Gen10) of their TUXEDO InfinityBook Max 16 Linux-powered laptop with newer NVIDIA GPUs, newer Intel CPU, and a new display.

 
Disable Lock Screen Media Controls in GNOME 49 (Ubuntu 25.10, Fedora 43)

  
This tutorial shows how to disable the media controls in the lock screen of GNOME 49 desktop in Ubuntu 25.10, Fedora 43


  
 


 
Security Patching in GNU/Linux

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
Orange Pi RV2 and Octa-core RISC-V GNU/Linux laptop in 2026

  
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers

  
European Commission issues call for evidence on Free/Libre Software

  
Android Leftovers

  
I used the Honor Magic8 Pro, and the OnePlus 15 should be worried

 
This free tool gives you one easy way to install apps on Linux and Mac - here's how

  
With Homebrew, you get access to even more apps - maintained by both Linux and MacOS developers

 
The state of Enterprise Linux for networking

  
The open-source Linux operating system has emerged to be the foundation for cloud and networking across industries

 
Why do I use Linux? It's the apps, and here are 7 of my favorites

  
Many people say they would switch to Linux if it weren't for the lack of some Windows-exclusive apps

 
This lightweight distro loaded with apps is not your father's GNU/Linux - here's why

  
Lightweight Linux distributions get a bad rap for shipping with minimal reinstalled software

 
MUSE Book laptop review – Testing an octa-core RISC-V Linux laptop in 2026

  
SpacemiT sent me a sample of the MUSE Book RISC-V Linux laptop for review

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
CuerdOS 2.0 Skycatcher Xfce: Spanish Distro Takes Chances, Mostly Succeeds

  
GNU/Linux Rose to 6% in Benin, Says statCounter [original]

  
Today in Techrights

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Web Browsers/Web Servers: curl, RSS, and More

  
Linux and BSD Leftovers

  
Servers: Self-Hosted Grafana and Latest From Kubernetes

  
Android Leftovers

  
Your Android-powered car will get faster updates thanks to Qualcomm

 
Red Hat is Promoting Slop and Back Doors (Sold as "Confidential")

  
IBM and RHAT stuff

 
Devices With GNU/Linux and Open Hardware, 3-D Printing

  
On modding oriented machines

 
Want to try the original KDE desktop from 1996? I did, and it took me back - here's how

  
You can revisit the early days of Linux through MiDesktop, a modern fork of the original KDE 1

 
Kernel deadlock and splitting a Linux kernel package

  
today's howtos

  
Games: Titles in Steam, Godot 4.6 Beta 3, Vista 11 at Risk as GNU/Linux Gains (RAM Prices Favour the Latter)

  
I built a project management dashboard with Linux KDE Plasma widgets (no apps needed)

  
Well, here’s how I used KDE Plasma widgets to turn my Linux desktop into a functional project management dashboard

 
5 reasons I stopped using Ubuntu

  
Ubuntu has long been the face of Linux

 
Make Gnome Screenshot Work Again in Ubuntu 25.10

  
For users who prefer the classic Gnome Screenshot tool

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
Stable kernels: Linux 6.18.4, and Linux 6.12.64

  
I'm announcing the release of the 6.18.4 kernel

 
Fedora, GNU-like Mobile Linux, and Fake 'FSF' (FSF-EEE)

  
some leftovers

 
Android Leftovers

  
Google’s new Android source code release schedule is bad news for custom ROMs

 
Someone made a sticky notes app within the Linux terminal, and you can download it right now

  
Ever since I made the jump over to Linux

 
This new Linux app lets you control your PC with your voice, and it's free

  
EasySpeak should fill a notable gap in the Linux ecosystem where many existing voice tools are either proprietary

 
6 things Windows users always get wrong about Linux (and what’s actually true)

  
There are many misconceptions about Linux

 
This Linux distro is for people who just want games to work

  
There's no shortage of gaming-focused Linux distros right now

 
3 must-try tools if you want Windows-like desktop widgets on Ubuntu

  
During a recent visit to Stack Exchange's Unix and Linux section

 
I Thought This Wikipedia App for Linux was Pointless (I Was Wrong)

  
When I saw Wike in the GNOME Software store, I thought

 
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
Debian Urgently Seeks Volunteers After Data Protection Team Resigns

  
Debian seeks contributors interested in privacy to restore its Data Protection Team after all members stepped back

 
Games: Humble Bundle, More Gaming Handhelds Running GNU/Linux, SteamOS 3.7.19

  
Fedora 44 Will Be the First Distro to Adopt KDE's Plasma Login Manager

  
KDE recently announced that Plasma 6.8 will drop X11 support completely

 
Try Joplin: Your Open Source Evernote Alternative

  
If you rely heavily on note-taking apps and want to switch from a proprietary to an open-source solution

 
One Week of 2026 [original]

  
It has now been 7 days in the new year

 
Recent HowTos From Make Tech Easier

  
GNU/Linux and Hardware Leftovers

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Programming Leftovers

  
Recent Valnet Articles on GNU/Linux Work Through the Shell/Bash/Terminal

  
Simon Batt's (Valnet) Journey Through GNU/Linux Distros, Including One on a Floppy Disk

  
5 tiny Linux tools that replace big, heavy apps

  
Red Hat: Elections in Fedora, systemd Update, and Flathub Record

  
Linux package managers beat the Microsoft Store in every way

  
And it's not even close

 
6 Linux distros that are perfect for rescuing your PC

  
Whether it's destined for a closet or a landfill, these distros can be a perfect way to keep your PC alive

 
System76's Rust-based COSMIC desktop for Linux is here — and it's amazing

  
Most of the Linux distros I usually recommend to people tend to either use GNOME or KDE. Those 2 dominate the space

 
Newly discovered Unix V4 tape

  
UNIX is sort of back

 
Kernel: BPF, Memory Use, and "Episode 29 of the Dirk and Linus show"

  
Linux coverage from LWN

 
Red Hat, Bazaar (Flatpak), and Hey Hi (AI) Hype Instead of GNU/Linux or FOSS

  
IBM stuff

 
Today in Techrights

  
today's leftovers

  
Security Leftovers

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards

  
Web Browsers/Clients: Curl, Search, and RSS

  
Databases: YottaDB and Postgres Self-managing

  
Programming Leftovers

  
ThinkPads and Yogas With GNU/Linux Preloaded, Rave About Ventoy

  
Devices With Linux and Open Hardware

  
BSD Leftovers

  
AMD Claims to be Releasing Details or Code for Linux and More

  
New GeForce NOW native Linux support could lure Windows 10 refugees

  
NVIDIA is reportedly preparing to bring NVIDIA GeForce NOW to Linux so that users finally have native support for the cloud gaming service

 
Ubuntu Leftovers and Proprietary Stuffing

  
Manjaro 26.0 Released with Linux 6.18 LTS, Xfce 4.20, KDE Plasma 6.5, and GNOME 49

  
Arch Linux-based Manjaro Linux 26.0 distribution has been officially released today as a major update that introduces some of the latest GNU/Linux technologies and open-source software.

 
today's howtos

  
GNU/Linux Measured as Having Risen to 5% in Burundi [original]

  
The Republic of Burundi is hardly the exception in Africa

 
HSBC blocks app users for having sideloaded password manager

  
HSBC didn't provide The Register with a clear answer on why it won't allow a sideloaded Bitwarden installation to coexist with its app on the same device

 
How Github monopoly is destroying the open source ecosystem

  
We need to talk about your Github addiction

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards

  
Android Leftovers

  
Xreal goes all-in with Android XR, announces deepened collaboration with Google

 
Games: Humble Choice, Steam, and DLSS

  
3 stories from GamingOnLinux

 
You’re sleeping on Linux Mint’s most powerful feature: Cinnamon’s built-in gestures

  
Linux Mint is known for being intuitive and beginner-friendly

 
This is the tiniest Linux distro I've ever seen

  
Linux has a reputation for reviving old hardware

 
Why I use Qubes: 3 security reasons a normal Linux distro can’t match

  
Qubes is still a mystery to most Linux users

 
Jellyfin Marks 7 Years With Major Desktop App Changes

  
Jellyfin confirms the new desktop app is now available on Flathub and Arch AUR for Linux users

 
Linux players on Steam reached all-time high in December

  
Valve has released the results of its Steam Hardware & Software Survey for December 2025

 
2026 could be the year of the (KDE) Linux desktop

  
You hear declarations every year about the long-told "year of the Linux desktop" arriving this year

 
Stick to the Science, the Facts, the Observable Reality [original]

  
Science is at the heart of this site

 
New Dell XPS 14 and 16 Announced, Ubuntu Version Coming This Year

  
Dell has announced the return of its XPS laptop line at CES 2026

 
The 6 Linux distros I expect to rule 2026 - and why

  
Which Linux distributions will rise above the competition in 2026 to dethrone the old guard

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
Kraft 2.0 Announcement

  
I am very happy to announce the release of version Kraft 2.0.0

 
Mageia: Happy New Year, 2026

  
The Mageia team wishes the the whole community a happy 2026 filled with peace

 
Security Leftovers

  
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux and Late Night Linux

  
today's howtos

  
The Crazy Weather is Finished [original]

  
We wonder how many birds will perish or die due to climate change

 
Today in Techrights

  
Firefox Becomes Slop, "Gnome Says No to [Slop] Extensions"

  
Two articles from Linux Magazine