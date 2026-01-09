news
Free and Open Source Software
-
GoBackup - backup your databases - LinuxLinks
GoBackup is a backup tool design for application servers, to backup your databases, files to cloud storage (FTP, SCP, S3, GCS, Aliyun OSS …) in schedule.
Simple, easy to use, one time setup, run years without any maintenance, low cost (recycle), secure (encrypt compress).
This is free and open source software.
SQLFluff - dialect-flexible SQL linter - LinuxLinks
SQLFluff is an open source, dialect-flexible and configurable SQL linter. Designed with ELT applications in mind, SQLFluff also works with Jinja templating and dbt. SQLFluff will auto-fix most linting errors, allowing you to focus your time on what matters.
This is free and open source software.
bb - process viewer - LinuxLinks
bb is a simple process viewer.
This is free and open source software.
Dayplan - plan and track your time - LinuxLinks
In this mode it allows you sketch out the events of a day, similar to how a graphical calendar application might work.
These events can then be shuffled around, resized, renamed, etc. as the day goes on and it turns out that one task actually took a lot longer or that phone call fell through. Thus you end up with a list of the (important) events of the day.
Dayplan can be controlled via both mouse and keyboard. Key mappings are “vim-ish” and not currently configurable.
This is free and open source software.
Orbitiny Desktop - modern looking desktop environment - LinuxLinks
Orbitiny Desktop is a portable, innovative and traditional but modern looking desktop environment for Linux. Innovative because it has features not seen in any other desktop environment before while keeping traditional aspects of computing alive (desktop icons, menus etc).
Portable because you can run it on any distro and on any live CD and that’s because everything gets saved inside the directory that gets created when the archive is extracted (this can be changed so that the settings go to $HOME/.config/orbitiny).
This is free and open source software.