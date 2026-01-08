Recent Valnet Articles on GNU/Linux Work Through the Shell/Bash/Terminal

If you're just beginning Bash scripting, you may often find yourself repeating the same commands again and again in your scripts, but a better way exists. I will explain what "DRY" means and how you should use functions to do it.

When I wrote my very first program on Windows, it was a batch script. I essentially winged it, and with minimal understanding, I wrote a very literal set of instructions, peppered with GOTO statements, and repeated myself enough to make the script unreadable.

In programming, DRY means "don't repeat yourself." Functions are the mechanism to achieve that, and I'll show you how.