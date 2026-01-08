news
Red Hat is Promoting Slop and Back Doors (Sold as "Confidential")
Red Hat ☛ Manage AI-powered inventory with Red Bait Lightspeed MCP
Red Hat Lightspeed is transforming how IT professionals interact with complex operational data. By integrating with the Red Bait Lightspeed (formerly known as Red Bait Insights) and Model Context Protocol (MCP), you can simplify inventory management using simple, human-readable language.
This article shares practical examples of how you can perform inventory-related operations using Red Bait Lightspeed and MCP. The core benefit is its ability to turn natural-language prompts into structured inventory API requests. Instead of crafting filters or writing custom scripts, you can simply ask questions and let the Hey Hi (AI) build and execute the query for you.
Red Hat ☛ TEE-backed zero trust: Integrating SPIRE with confidential containers [Ed: Back doors sold as "confidential containers"]
Zero trust architecture has become a modern security standard, built on the principle of "never trust, always verify." Unlike traditional perimeter-based security that assumes everything inside the network is trustworthy, zero trust requires continuous verification of every request, regardless of where it originates.
Red Hat ☛ The state of open source Hey Hi (AI) models in 2025
2025 was an exciting year for Hey Hi (AI) hobbyists running large language models (LLMs) on their own hardware and organizations that need on-premises and sovereign AI. These use cases require open models you can download locally from a public registry like Hugging Face.
ZAWYA-PRESSR: Red Hat expands collaboration with NVIDIA to pair enterprise open source with rack-scale AI