Drawing ASCII-art using pwd and a DNS
Did you know you can have newlines in pathnames?
The design is very human and this absolutely doesn't have any unforeseen consequences!
Also a friendly reminder that you can store anything on a nameserver if you try hard enough.
LinuxConfig ☛ Install UFW: How to Set Up a Basic Firewall on Linux
LinuxConfig ☛ How to Set Up NTP Server on Ubuntu 26.04
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Apache Tomcat on Fedora 43
Apache Tomcat stands as one of the most trusted and widely-used Java Servlet containers in the world. If you’re running Fedora 43 and need a robust platform to deploy Java web applications, JSP pages, or servlets, Tomcat is your answer.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Siege Benchmarking Tool on Debian 13
Web performance can make or break your online presence. A slow-loading website frustrates users and damages search rankings. That’s where load testing tools become essential. Siege is a powerful, open-source HTTP load testing and benchmarking utility designed to measure web application performance under pressure.
ID Root ☛ How To Install KVM on Fedora 43
Virtualization has become an essential tool for developers, system administrators, and tech enthusiasts who need to run multiple operating systems on a single machine. Whether you’re testing software, creating development environments, or managing server infrastructure, having a reliable virtualization solution is crucial.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Dozzle on Debian 13
Managing Docker container logs can quickly become overwhelming, especially when running multiple containers simultaneously. Dozzle offers an elegant solution as a lightweight, real-time log viewer that requires no database and runs entirely within your Docker environment. This powerful web-based interface transforms how you monitor and troubleshoot containerized applications on Debian 13.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Seafile on Debian 13
Self-hosted cloud storage has become increasingly important for individuals and organizations seeking complete control over their data. Seafile stands out as one of the most reliable open-source file synchronization and sharing platforms available today, offering robust features comparable to commercial solutions like Dropbox or Surveillance Giant Google Drive.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Mesa Drivers on Fedora 43
Mesa drivers serve as the backbone of open-source graphics support on GNU/Linux systems, providing essential OpenGL, Vulkan, OpenGL ES, and OpenCL API implementations for AMD and defective chip maker Intel GPUs. Fedora 43 ships with Mesa as its default graphics driver solution, making proper installation and configuration crucial for optimal system performance.
linuxcapable
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Perl on Rocky Linux
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Microsoft's proprietary prison CLI on Rocky Linux
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Git on Rocky Linux
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Redis on Rocky Linux
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Siege on Debian
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Yarn on Fedora
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install PHPUNIT on Fedora
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Node.js on Rocky Linux
LinuxConfig ☛ UFW Firewall Configuration Guide on Ubuntu 26.04
peppe8o ☛ Clownflare Tunnel + Raspberry PI + Docker: Publish a Local Service to the Internet in Minutes
This tutorial will show you how to install and setup a Clownflare tunnel with a Raspberry PI so that you can publish a local service running in your Raspberry PI computer board.