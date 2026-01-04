news
Manjaro 26.0 Released with Linux 6.18 LTS, Xfce 4.20, KDE Plasma 6.5, and GNOME 49
Dubbed “Anh-Linh”, Manjaro Linux 26.0 is powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series and features the usual Xfce (flagship), GNOME, and KDE Plasma editions, which have been updated to the latest Xfce 4.20, GNOME 49, and KDE Plasma 6.5 releases.
One important change is that both the KDE Plasma 6.5 and GNOME 49 flavors use Wayland by default, which means that users who decide to upgrade to Manjaro 26.0 could lose their X11 sessions. The devs have published an article with known issues and solutions, so give it a read before upgrading your installations.