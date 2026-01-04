The MYC-CZU3EG-V3 combines a quad-core Arm Cortex-A53 application processor running at up to 1.2 GHz with a dual-core Cortex-R5F real-time subsystem clocked at up to 600 MHz. Hardware acceleration and deterministic I/O are handled by programmable logic fabricated on a 16 nm FinFET process, while graphics output is supported by an Arm Mali-400 MP2 GPU.

The system uses an ESP32-S3 application processor to run user applications alongside the OpenThread stack. It integrates 16MB of flash and 8MB of PSRAM, and provides 2.4GHz Wi-Fi for IP backhaul connectivity.

The FET1126Bx-S is based on the Rockchip RV1126 B or RV1126BJ processor, integrating four Arm Cortex-A53 CPU cores. Datasheet information indicates that commercial variants operate at up to 1.6 GHz, while industrial-grade versions are clocked at up to 1.3 GHz. An on-chip NPU provides up to 3 TOPS of INT8 performance, enabling AI inference workloads to run locally without reliance on cloud connectivity.

Dubbed “Anh-Linh”, Manjaro Linux 26.0 is powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series and features the usual Xfce (flagship), GNOME, and KDE Plasma editions, which have been updated to the latest Xfce 4.20, GNOME 49, and KDE Plasma 6.5 releases.

I would like to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

news

Manjaro 26.0 Released with Linux 6.18 LTS, Xfce 4.20, KDE Plasma 6.5, and GNOME 49

posted by Marius Nestor on Jan 04, 2026



Dubbed “Anh-Linh”, Manjaro Linux 26.0 is powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series and features the usual Xfce (flagship), GNOME, and KDE Plasma editions, which have been updated to the latest Xfce 4.20, GNOME 49, and KDE Plasma 6.5 releases.

One important change is that both the KDE Plasma 6.5 and GNOME 49 flavors use Wayland by default, which means that users who decide to upgrade to Manjaro 26.0 could lose their X11 sessions. The devs have published an article with known issues and solutions, so give it a read before upgrading your installations.

Read on