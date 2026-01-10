news

Ubuntu Sway - Ubuntu with Sway Wayland compositor - LinuxLinks

Ubuntu Sway aims to provide a user-friendly desktop based on Sway – a popular tiling window manager (compositor) using the modern Wayland graphics stack.

Ubuntu Sway Remix is great for both beginners who want to get familiar with the keyboard-oriented interface of tiling window managers and advanced GNU/Linux users who want a powerful, user-friendly and minimalistic interface. Ubuntu Sway contains popular console-based applications and utilities (CLI) along with graphical user interface (GUI) applications to meet the needs of most users.