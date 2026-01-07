news
TUXEDO InfinityBook Max 16 Gen10 Linux Laptop Unveiled with New OLED Display
The highlight of the TUXEDO InfinityBook Max 16 Gen10 laptop is the new OLED display, which takes image quality to the next level with brilliant, high-contrast color reproduction, 2560×1600 pixels resolution, 500 nits of brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and 300Hz for high FPS gaming.
The new OLED display can be paired with a powerful NVIDIA GPU, such as the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 or the roughly 15% faster NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070. The Linux-powered laptop also features an upgraded processor, namely the Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX with 24 cores, 24 threads, 76 MB cache, and 5.4 GHz clock speed.