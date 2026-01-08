news
Kernel deadlock and splitting a Linux kernel package
-
QuestDB ☛ How a Kernel Bug Froze My Machine: Debugging an Async-profiler Deadlock
I've been a Linux user since the late 90s, starting with Slackware on an underpowered AMD K6. Over the years I've hit plenty of bugs, but the last decade has been remarkably stable - until a kernel bug started freezing my machine whenever I used async-profiler.
I'm not a kernel developer, but I found myself poking around kernel source code to understand the problem better and figure out what was going on under the hood.
-
Martijn Braam ☛ Splitting a Linux kernel package
My initial idea was to split of kernel modules for stuff you'd generally never use ina separate package but then the issue becomes deciding what the stuff is that should be in there. And if I need anything at all from those packages I once again have to pull in everything...
The logical solution to this is to split it in the smallest chunks instead. Have one package for every module in the kernel. This would most likely have quite a bit of overhead but luckily the apk package manager from Alpine Linux is pretty fast, so installing many small packages shouldn't be an issue.