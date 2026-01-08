Kernel deadlock and splitting a Linux kernel package

My initial idea was to split of kernel modules for stuff you'd generally never use ina separate package but then the issue becomes deciding what the stuff is that should be in there. And if I need anything at all from those packages I once again have to pull in everything...

The logical solution to this is to split it in the smallest chunks instead. Have one package for every module in the kernel. This would most likely have quite a bit of overhead but luckily the apk package manager from Alpine Linux is pretty fast, so installing many small packages shouldn't be an issue.