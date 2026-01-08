Tux Machines

AAEON Reveals BOXER-8742AI Embedded AI Box PC Based on NVIDIA Jetson T4000

The BOXER-8742AI is based on the NVIDIA Jetson T4000 module, which combines a 12-core Arm Neoverse-V3AE CPU with a Blackwell-architecture GPU featuring 1,536 CUDA cores and 64 fifth-generation Tensor Cores.

ADLINK Express-PTL and COM-HPC-mPTL pair Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors with Arc Xe3 graphics

Both modules are based on Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors featuring a hybrid CPU architecture with performance (P), efficiency (E), and low-power efficiency (LPE) cores, supporting up to 16 cores in total.

9to5Linux

Immutable Distro Nitrux 5.1 Released with Linux Kernel 6.18 LTS, New Tools

Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series with CachyOS patches, Nitrux 5.1 features the Hyprland 0.52.2 desktop with new key bindings, support for window blur, revamped Waybar with a modern floating “island” design, and an updated lock screen with a battery indicator and media player information.

First Look at Devuan GNU+Linux 6 “Excalibur” on Raspberry Pi 5

Devuan 6.1 was released on the first day of the year as a small update to Devuan 6.0, which arrived in November 2025 based on the latest Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series and powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS kernel series.

Kernel deadlock and splitting a Linux kernel package

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 08, 2026

This Week in Plasma: new year, new accessibility features!
Plasma developers are starting to trickle back from their vacations
KDE Gear 25.12.1 Released with Various Improvements for Your Favorite KDE Apps
The KDE Project released today KDE Gear 25.12.1 as the first maintenance update to the latest KDE Gear 25.12 series of this collection of open-source apps for the KDE Plasma desktop environment and other platforms.
Sick of Microslop? New Linux distro could win over Windows 11 haters
This is markedly different from current Linux efforts on the Windows front
Ubuntu 25.04 (Plucky Puffin) Officially Nears End of Life
Ubuntu 25.04 (Plucky Puffin) will reach end of life on January 15, 2026
Disable Lock Screen Media Controls in GNOME 49 (Ubuntu 25.10, Fedora 43)
This tutorial shows how to disable the media controls in the lock screen of GNOME 49 desktop in Ubuntu 25.10, Fedora 43
Debian Urgently Seeks Volunteers After Data Protection Team Resigns
Debian seeks contributors interested in privacy to restore its Data Protection Team after all members stepped back
One Week of 2026 [original]
It has now been 7 days in the new year
System76's Rust-based COSMIC desktop for Linux is here — and it's amazing
Most of the Linux distros I usually recommend to people tend to either use GNOME or KDE. Those 2 dominate the space
Newly discovered Unix V4 tape
UNIX is sort of back
New GeForce NOW native Linux support could lure Windows 10 refugees
NVIDIA is reportedly preparing to bring NVIDIA GeForce NOW to Linux so that users finally have native support for the cloud gaming service
Manjaro 26.0 Released with Linux 6.18 LTS, Xfce 4.20, KDE Plasma 6.5, and GNOME 49
Arch Linux-based Manjaro Linux 26.0 distribution has been officially released today as a major update that introduces some of the latest GNU/Linux technologies and open-source software.
 
Your Android-powered car will get faster updates thanks to Qualcomm
Red Hat is Promoting Slop and Back Doors (Sold as "Confidential")
Devices With GNU/Linux and Open Hardware, 3-D Printing
Want to try the original KDE desktop from 1996? I did, and it took me back - here's how
You can revisit the early days of Linux through MiDesktop, a modern fork of the original KDE 1
Games: Titles in Steam, Godot 4.6 Beta 3, Vista 11 at Risk as GNU/Linux Gains (RAM Prices Favour the Latter)
I built a project management dashboard with Linux KDE Plasma widgets (no apps needed)
Well, here’s how I used KDE Plasma widgets to turn my Linux desktop into a functional project management dashboard
5 reasons I stopped using Ubuntu
Ubuntu has long been the face of Linux
Make Gnome Screenshot Work Again in Ubuntu 25.10
For users who prefer the classic Gnome Screenshot tool
Stable kernels: Linux 6.18.4, and Linux 6.12.64
I'm announcing the release of the 6.18.4 kernel
Fedora, GNU-like Mobile Linux, and Fake 'FSF' (FSF-EEE)
Google’s new Android source code release schedule is bad news for custom ROMs
Someone made a sticky notes app within the Linux terminal, and you can download it right now
Ever since I made the jump over to Linux
This new Linux app lets you control your PC with your voice, and it's free
EasySpeak should fill a notable gap in the Linux ecosystem where many existing voice tools are either proprietary
6 things Windows users always get wrong about Linux (and what’s actually true)
There are many misconceptions about Linux
This Linux distro is for people who just want games to work
There's no shortage of gaming-focused Linux distros right now
3 must-try tools if you want Windows-like desktop widgets on Ubuntu
During a recent visit to Stack Exchange's Unix and Linux section
I Thought This Wikipedia App for Linux was Pointless (I Was Wrong)
When I saw Wike in the GNOME Software store, I thought
Games: Humble Bundle, More Gaming Handhelds Running GNU/Linux, SteamOS 3.7.19
Fedora 44 Will Be the First Distro to Adopt KDE's Plasma Login Manager
KDE recently announced that Plasma 6.8 will drop X11 support completely
Try Joplin: Your Open Source Evernote Alternative
If you rely heavily on note-taking apps and want to switch from a proprietary to an open-source solution
Recent HowTos From Make Tech Easier
4 recent articles
Recent Valnet Articles on GNU/Linux Work Through the Shell/Bash/Terminal
5 recent articles
Simon Batt's (Valnet) Journey Through GNU/Linux Distros, Including One on a Floppy Disk
a pair of recent articles
5 tiny Linux tools that replace big, heavy apps
It just works, and that's enough
Red Hat: Elections in Fedora, systemd Update, and Flathub Record
Linux package managers beat the Microsoft Store in every way
And it's not even close
6 Linux distros that are perfect for rescuing your PC
Whether it's destined for a closet or a landfill, these distros can be a perfect way to keep your PC alive
Kernel: BPF, Memory Use, and "Episode 29 of the Dirk and Linus show"
Linux coverage from LWN
GNU/Linux Measured as Having Risen to 5% in Burundi [original]
The Republic of Burundi is hardly the exception in Africa
HSBC blocks app users for having sideloaded password manager
HSBC didn't provide The Register with a clear answer on why it won't allow a sideloaded Bitwarden installation to coexist with its app on the same device
How Github monopoly is destroying the open source ecosystem
We need to talk about your Github addiction
Xreal goes all-in with Android XR, announces deepened collaboration with Google
Distributions and Operating Systems: AnduinOS, NeXT, EasyOS, FreeBSD, and Gentoo
You’re sleeping on Linux Mint’s most powerful feature: Cinnamon’s built-in gestures
Linux Mint is known for being intuitive and beginner-friendly
This is the tiniest Linux distro I've ever seen
Linux has a reputation for reviving old hardware
Why I use Qubes: 3 security reasons a normal Linux distro can’t match
Qubes is still a mystery to most Linux users
Jellyfin Marks 7 Years With Major Desktop App Changes
Jellyfin confirms the new desktop app is now available on Flathub and Arch AUR for Linux users
Linux players on Steam reached all-time high in December
Valve has released the results of its Steam Hardware & Software Survey for December 2025
2026 could be the year of the (KDE) Linux desktop
You hear declarations every year about the long-told "year of the Linux desktop" arriving this year
Stick to the Science, the Facts, the Observable Reality [original]
Science is at the heart of this site
New Dell XPS 14 and 16 Announced, Ubuntu Version Coming This Year
Dell has announced the return of its XPS laptop line at CES 2026
The 6 Linux distros I expect to rule 2026 - and why
Which Linux distributions will rise above the competition in 2026 to dethrone the old guard
Kraft 2.0 Announcement
I am very happy to announce the release of version Kraft 2.0.0
Mageia: Happy New Year, 2026
The Mageia team wishes the the whole community a happy 2026 filled with peace
The Crazy Weather is Finished [original]
We wonder how many birds will perish or die due to climate change
Here Is Why Gamers Are Switching To Linux Instead Of Windows In 2026
tools like Valve's Proton have matured to the point where most Steam libraries can run smoothly, often with comparable or even superior performance
I dumped Windows 11 for Linux, and you should too
With the growing number of users jumping from Windows to Linux, I decided to fully take the plunge and dive deep into the Open Source ocean. A few months and several headaches later, it has proved to be the best computer-related decision I've made in over a decade (and perhaps in my entire life).
This TCL NXTPAPER Android phone turns into an e-reader when your eyes need a break
Phosh 0.52 GNOME-Based Mobile Shell Brings QR Codes for Wi-Fi Hotspots
Phosh 0.52 introduces QR code sharing for Wi-Fi hotspots
Open Source in 2026 Faces a Defining Moment
Open-source software and Linux are no longer fringe technologies in 2026
FreeBSD vs. Slackware: Which super stable OS is right for you?
One is the world's oldest Linux distro
This modern take on Xfce is the perfect distro for audio fans - here's why
Building on an already established Linux distribution
I spent a week with NixOS and it completely changed how I think about Linux
I've used Linux for several years
Parch – Persian Arch
Parch Linux, which stands for Persian Arch
In Africa's Second-Largest Nation, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), GNU/Linux Jumped to 4% This Year [original]
We've been seeing a lot of the same in other African nations this year
First Good News of 2026! COCOS 4 Game Engine Goes Open Source
Previously proprietary, this game engine is now fully open source
LXQt 2.3.0: Best New Features
LXQt 2.3.0 brings improved Wayland support and few tweaks
Phone Charging Speeds With Debian/Trixie
What I want to do is get an acceptable ratio of charge time to use time for a free software phone
Thinking About My Audience
To my friends and family: Free and Open Source Software (FOSS) refers to software that anyone can freely use
Original Stories, Engineering Work, and Bird Flocks [original]
The birds are like pets for us
