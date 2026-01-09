news
Open Hardware/Modding: Fairphone, Raspberry Pi, and More
-
Repairing the new Fairbuds XL
It has been a month since we dropped the new Fairbuds XL, and the response has been terrific so far.
-
OMG Ubuntu ☛ New CrowView Note 15.6 Fixes the Original Model’s Biggest Flaw
Elecrow's CrowView Note 15.6 addresses complaints from the original with a larger screen, USB-C charging, and expanded SBC support. Priced at $169.
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ How can we teach about AI in the arts, humanities and sciences? Research seminar series 2026
Applied AI 2026 seminar series raises awareness of how AI is applied across disciplines, building community and common language.
-
Robotic Systems LLC ☛ Optimizing fast movements
In a mini-project inspired by a Discord chat about a Rubik’s cube solver, I decided to undertake a project to see how quickly I could get moteus to make a controlled 90 degree movement and a controlled 180 degree movement. The project ended up involving a fair amount more work and theory than I had expected, but resulted in an overall solution that is relatively close to optimal for the specified moteus and motor. If you find text too hard, you can watch the video below, otherwise read on to see the details: [...]