Open Hardware/Modding: Fairphone, Raspberry Pi, and More

In a mini-project inspired by a Discord chat about a Rubik’s cube solver, I decided to undertake a project to see how quickly I could get moteus to make a controlled 90 degree movement and a controlled 180 degree movement. The project ended up involving a fair amount more work and theory than I had expected, but resulted in an overall solution that is relatively close to optimal for the specified moteus and motor. If you find text too hard, you can watch the video below, otherwise read on to see the details: [...]