ID.me is a shining example of why Agile is not a valid software development methodology. It is also a shining example of Elon Musk and DOGE’s limitless incompetence. One should expect nothing less from someone who not only builds the ugliest vehicle ever made in any country, he also makes it so poorly body parts fall off.

These imbeciles want you to use a “smart” phone app to control access to your irs.gov account. Oh, not just access, to do things like request a PIN and every other thing you can do on the irs.gov website. Real System Architects and real Software Engineers would have shot this idea (and possibly the person uttering it) before the sentence was finished. Yes, I have written about Agile many times. I’ve even written a book on Agile. Most of you shrug because you don’t know enough to be scared.