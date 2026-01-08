news
Programming Leftovers
Python Speed ☛ Unit testing your code’s performance, part 1: Big-O scaling
Big-O is a way to mathematically express the upper bound on an algorithm’s scalability. Understanding this requires covering three key aspects: [...]
37signals LLC ☛ The Obvious, the Easy, and the Possible
This isn’t the same as prioritizing things. High, medium, low priority doesn’t tell you enough about the problem. “What needs to be obvious?” is a better question to ask than “What’s high priority?” Further, priority doesn’t tell you anything about cost. And the first thing to internalize is that everything has a cost.
Efron Licht ☛ a tale of two stacks: optimizing gin’s panic recovery handler
The popular go web framework Gin has a middleware that allows you to recover from and log panics while serving HTTP.
Here’s an example program that will panic whenever we hit the route GET /panic
Logikal Solutions ☛ ID.me Duth Sucketh
ID.me is a shining example of why Agile is not a valid software development methodology. It is also a shining example of Elon Musk and DOGE’s limitless incompetence. One should expect nothing less from someone who not only builds the ugliest vehicle ever made in any country, he also makes it so poorly body parts fall off.
These imbeciles want you to use a “smart” phone app to control access to your irs.gov account. Oh, not just access, to do things like request a PIN and every other thing you can do on the irs.gov website. Real System Architects and real Software Engineers would have shot this idea (and possibly the person uttering it) before the sentence was finished. Yes, I have written about Agile many times. I’ve even written a book on Agile. Most of you shrug because you don’t know enough to be scared.
Rlang ☛ penguins: Cloze Quiz for Exploratory Analysis of Penguins Data
Cloze exercise exploring sex differences in body mass for a randomly selected species of penguins, based on the eponymous data in base R.
Sandor Dargo ☛ Time in C++: Additional clocks in C++20 | Sandor Dargo's Blog
In this series, we’ve already talked about the main pillars behind <chrono>, the most widely used clocks, and even inter-clock conversions.
Those clocks — system_clock, steady_clock, and high_resolution_clock — all arrived in C++11, the first standard shipping the <chrono> library.
Java/Golang
Carlos Becker ☛ Ultimate Go Software Design LIVE: Ep.63
A live coding stream with Bill Kennedy, Kevin Enriquez, Andrey Nering, and me.
Rust
Rust Weekly Updates ☛ This Week In Rust: This Week in Rust 633
Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust!
Ziff Davis ☛ Rust moves from experiment to a core Linux kernel language
Where does Rust in Linux go now? In a word, “Everywhere.”
Back in December, the memory-safe, computer language Rust moved from “experiment” to a permanent, first-class language in the Linux kernelOpens a new window . While not everyone’s happy about this, the next phase focuses on scaling Rust across drivers and subsystems without alienating maintainers or fragmenting the community. The story now is less “will Rust stay?” and more “where, how fast, and under whose terms does Rust spread inside Linux?”
