posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 05, 2026



Quoting: System76's Rust-based COSMIC desktop for Linux is here — and it's amazing —

Here is a fact-based summary of the story contents:

Most of the Linux distros I usually recommend to people tend to either use GNOME or KDE. Those 2 dominate the space, despite alternatives like XFCE and Cinnamon existing for years. There really hasn’t been a desktop environment built specifically with a particular distro or hardware in mind.

If you've been following Pop!_OS, you might know that the team behind it has been working on their own Rust-based DE since 2021, and now that it's finally here, it feels like it could be a strong option for a lot of people.