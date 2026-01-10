news
OpenSUSE: Planet News Roundup and Tumbleweed's Review of the Week
-
OpenSUSE ☛ Planet News Roundup
The below featured highlights listed on the community’s blog feed aggregator are from Jan. 3 to Jan. 8.
-
Dominique Leuenberger ☛ Tumbleweed – Review of the week 2026/2
Dear Tumbleweed users and hackers,
The holiday lull is over, and Factory is buzzing again. Developers and packagers are back in force, pushing a steady stream of submissions our way. As always, every change is carefully reviewed, staged, tested, and evaluated before release. The result: just under 500 submissions processed in a single week, shipped across five snapshots — 0102, 0103, 0105, 0106, and 0108.