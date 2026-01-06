news
Distributions and Operating Systems: AnduinOS, NeXT, EasyOS, FreeBSD, and Gentoo
Neowin ☛ Former Abusive Monopolist Microsoft dev's AnduinOS project opens upgrade path to version 1.4.2
AnduinOS 1.3 is retiring soon. Learn how to use the new upgrade path to move your system to version 1.4.2 and keep your machine supported.
Rui Carmo ☛ NeXT
The NeXTSTEP Mach-based operating system (and its BSD overlay/persona) were the forefathers of Mac OS X and inspired a whole new set of UI and development paradigms - Part of the clean, efficient UI was cloned as the WindowMaker window manager, and Objective-C started its ascent as a popular (if controversial) programming language.
Barry Kauler ☛ Aqemu orange-ball supposed to run as root
Caramel posted about the problem:
https://forum.puppylinux.com/viewtopic.php?p=162933#p162933
Yes, "UN=root" for the Aqemu orange-ball menu entry, is supposed to cause it to install as the root user. However, /usr/local/petget/installpreview ignores that.
BSD
Nico Cartron ☛ vdirsyncer and crontab on FreeBSD
I finally fixed the problem thanks to this post on the FreeBSD forums: all you have to do is set LANG and it will work: [...]
Gentoo Family
-
Gentoo ☛ 2025 in retrospect & happy new year 2026!
Happy New Year 2026! Once again, a lot has happened in Gentoo over the past months. New developers, more binary packages, GnuPG alternatives support, Gentoo for WSL, improved Rust bootstrap, better NGINX packaging, … As always here we’re going to revisit all the exciting news from our favourite GNU/Linux distribution.
