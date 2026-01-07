news
IPFire Linux Firewall Distro Adds Wi-Fi 7 and Wi-Fi 6 Support, LLDP and CDPv2
Highlights of the IPFire 2.29 Core Update 199 release include support for Wi-Fi 7 and Wi-Fi 6 wireless standards with the ability to select the preferred Wi-Fi mode, automatically detect and enable various capabilities on supported hardware, enablement of SSID Protection by default, the ability to convert multicast packets to unicast packets by default, and radar detection in the background.
IPFire 2.29 Core Update 199 also introduces native support for the Link-Local Discovery Protocol (LLDP) and Cisco Discovery Protocol (CDPv2) in the Web UI (Services > LLDP), which allows the firewall to detect any networking devices that it is directly connected to and identify the switch ports the firewall is connected to. The devs say that this is especially useful in larger networks.