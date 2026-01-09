Fedora Dominated by IBM Staff, Red Hat is 100% Focused on Promoting Slop and Riding Bubbles

For whatever reason I decided to go with Hetzner as my hoster. They have some reasonably priced low-end on-demand servers in their cloud. Both the Cloud and DNS services have ansible plugins to work with them and expose a nice API.

What they do not provide however is an official way to install CoreOS on their servers. That won’t stop us though: one can boot the server into a recovery mode where one can download an image and write it to the disk.