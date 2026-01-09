news
Fedora Dominated by IBM Staff, Red Hat is 100% Focused on Promoting Slop and Riding Bubbles
-
LWN ☛ Fedora GNU/Linux 43 election results [Ed: Only One Person in Charge of Fedora is Not IBM Staff]
The Fedora Project has announced the results of the Fedora 43 election cycle. Five seats were open on the Fedora Engineering Steering Committee (FESCo), and the winners are Kevin Fenzi, Zbigniew Jędrzejewski-Szmek, Timothée Ravier, Dave Cantrell, and Máirín Duffy.
-
[Old] Sebastian Wick ☛ Flatpak Pre-Installation Approaches
Together with my then-colleague Kalev Lember, I recently added support for pre-installing Flatpak applications. It sounds fancy, but it is conceptually very simple: Flatpak reads configuration files from several directories to determine which applications should be pre-installed. It then installs any missing applications and removes any that are no longer supposed to be pre-installed (with some small caveats).
-
[Old] Sebastian Wick ☛ Fedora Silverblue Development Utils
In the previous post we explored all the different ways to develop software on Fedora Silverblue when Toolbx and Flatpak are not enough. Some of the ideas there are interesting, some are dead-ends and some are extremely useful.
-
[Old] Sebastian Wick ☛ Setting up a personal server in 2023
For whatever reason I decided to go with Hetzner as my hoster. They have some reasonably priced low-end on-demand servers in their cloud. Both the Cloud and DNS services have ansible plugins to work with them and expose a nice API.
What they do not provide however is an official way to install CoreOS on their servers. That won’t stop us though: one can boot the server into a recovery mode where one can download an image and write it to the disk.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Build a production-ready AI toolbox ft. Cat Weeks [Ed: Red Hat Official ☛ IBM is drunk on Ponzi, as usual, promoting slop instead of freedom-respecting stuff]
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat Expands Collaboration with NVIDIA to Pair Enterprise Open Source with Rack-Scale AI for Faster, Production-Ready Innovation [Ed: Red Hat Official ☛ Riding a Ponzi scheme in a leather jacket (IBM trying to ride the bubble). Red Hat insists this bubble will "still matter in 2030".]