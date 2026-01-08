GNU/Linux and Hardware Leftovers

hile Linux has supported X11 for a very long time, developer teams are beginning to make the shift toward Wayland. For example, Kubuntu will only install the Wayland version by default, and KDE Plasma will scrap X11 support in 2027. Even our local Linux guru, Rich Edmonds, ditched X11 in favor of Wayland.

From what I've seen, this move toward Wayland has had a mixed reception. Some people prefer Wayland over X11, while others find that Wayland breaks their apps and renders their workflow unusable. So, as Wayland begins its slow and gradual march through the Linux space, some people have taken it on themselves to keep the X server tech running. Such is the case of Phoenix, which, while it doesn't have a lot to show just yet, wants to keep the X11 flame burning despite Wayland's rollout.