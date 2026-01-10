news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 10, 2026



Quoting: This awesome tool for Linux newcomers is like Ninite for Team Tux —

For years now, Windows users have had an unofficial tool called Ninite. The idea is that, when you purchase a new PC, you usually have to visit every website of every app you use and re-download everything. Ninite makes this process easier by offering the installation media for the most popular apps, which you can pick and choose from. Once you've picked out which apps you want, you download them all in one bundle and install them all with a single double-click.

Well, it turns out that someone has made something similar for Linux distros. Aimed at helping new people out with getting started with Linux, I can also see it being an amazing time saver for veterans after they distro hop for the 10th time in a year. And if it can't get an app you want, it'll let you know how you can download it manually.