Wine 11.0-rc5

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 10, 2026



The Wine development release 11.0-rc5 is now available. This is expected to be the last release candidate before the final 11.0.

What's new in this release:

Bug fixes only, we are in code freeze.

The source is available at https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/11.0/wine-11.0-rc5.tar.xz

Binary packages for various distributions will be available from the respective download sites.

You will find documentation here.

Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file AUTHORS for the complete list.

