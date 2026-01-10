Dozzle 9.0 Real‑Time Docker Log Viewer Improves Log Grouping

news

Dozzle, an open-source, self-hosted, real-time Docker containers log viewer, has just rolled out version 9.0, bringing a set of usability, performance, and Kubernetes-oriented improvements.

One of the most visible changes is the improved homepage experience. The homepage can now display historical statistics for hosts and containers. Sections on the homepage are also collapsible, and performance has been optimized, resulting in faster load times and smoother navigation between views.

Regarding container organization, Dozzle 9.0 adds group counters to the container menu, making it clearer at a glance how many containers belong to each group. Log readability is improved by supporting the grouping of log messages when possible.