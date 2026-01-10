news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 10, 2026



Quoting: LMDE 7 Users Get the Cinnamon 6.6 Desktop Environment —

Linux Mint 22.3 “Zena” is expected to arrive any moment now. Its beta landed in mid-December, and the final ISO is currently marked as “Being tested.” The headline change is the updated Cinnamon 6.6 desktop environment, which LMDE 7 users already have access to.

A few hours ago, it was rolled out as an update for all Linux Mint Debian Edition 7 “Gigi” users, giving them early access to all the new changes ahead of the Mint 22.3 release.

Of course, some rolling-release distributions like Arch already ship it in their repositories. Still, it’s worth noting that its integration in Linux Mint and LMDE is arguably the most polished, letting you experience everything it offers right out of the box, with no extra effort or configuration required.