news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
It's FOSS ☛ FOSS Weekly #26.02: Level Up in 2026, Liquorix Kernel, Open Source Apps from Web Browser and More
Keep on learning in, keep on Linux-ing. 2026 is your year of Linux.
VideoLAN ☛ VLC 3.0.23
VideoLAN and the VLC team are publishing the 3.0.23 release of VLC today, which is the 24th update to VLC's 3.0 branch: it updates codecs, adds a dark mode option on backdoored Windows and Linux, support for backdoored Windows ARM64 and improves support for backdoored Windows XP SP3. This is the largest bug fix release ever with a large number of stability and security improvements to demuxers (reported by rub.de, oss-fuzz and others) and updates to most third party libraries. Additional details on the release page.
SaaS/Back End/Databases
PostgreSQL ☛ Introducing pgpm: A Package Manager for Modular PostgreSQL
PostgreSQL has a rich ecosystem of extensions—versioned, installable components that extend the database engine itself. Extensions have enabled powerful capabilities such as custom data types, operators, and index methods, and they remain a cornerstone of the PostgreSQL ecosystem.
But application developers face a different problem.
GNU Projects
GNU Taler ☛ GNU Taler news: P15 CoNetWorking Space accepts GNU Taler payments in eCHF
The P15 CoNetWorking Space in Biel/Bienne right next to the train station (and the BFH) is the first shop to accept GNU Taler payments in Swiss francs (eCHF) issued by Taler Operations AG and thus the first merchant accepting Taler payments in fiat currency. P15 is a great space to net-work, so go check it out!
Programming/Development
Dirk Eddelbuettel ☛ Dirk Eddelbuettel: RcppSpdlog 0.0.24 on CRAN: New Upstream
Version 0.0.24 of RcppSpdlog arrived on CRAN today, has been been uploaded to Debian, and also been built for r2u.
