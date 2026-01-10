news
Games: Flatpaks, Nova Roma, and More
-
Steam Frame and Steam Machine will be another good boost for Flatpaks and desktop Linux overall too | GamingOnLinux
With the Steam Frame and Steam Machine launching with SteamOS Linux this year, we're going to again see a nice boost for Flatpaks and desktop Linux overall.
-
City-builder Nova Roma from the devs of Kingdoms and Castles delayed until March | GamingOnLinux
Kingdoms and Castles was great, and Nova Roma is shaping up to be a great city-builder but the developers at Lion Shield need more time to get it right. Originally due out this month, they've pushed the release until March 27th. So not exactly long to wait, but long enough that hopefully the release will be smooth.
-
Developer of popular drug-dealing sim Schedule I expands thanks to the success | GamingOnLinux
Always nice to see an indie success story, with Schedule I developer TVGS expanding the team as work goes on towards mod support.
-
Bosslords and Architect of Ruin from Hooded Horse look great as they refuse to sign AI "art" | GamingOnLinux
Game publisher Hooded Horse have recently revealed another two titles with Bosslords and Architect of Ruin that looks awesome, as they fight against AI "art". With more and more games appearing on Steam that feature some form of AI generation, we're seeing an increase in pure slop. Thankfully, you can use a browser plugin to make them much easier to spot.
-
Steam Client Beta adds a revamped interface for opting into game Betas and other changes | GamingOnLinux
On top of SteamOS 3.7.20 Beta and improvements to the Steam Workshop so mods can support multiple game versions, we have a Beta UI overhaul for Steam games.
-
SteamOS 3.7.20 adds the ntsync driver to help improve some game performance | GamingOnLinux
Valve have released SteamOS 3.7.20 Beta coming with just two changes, and one of them is very interesting to see arrive on SteamOS. Since it's currently in Beta you need to opt into it via Settings > System > System Update Channel.