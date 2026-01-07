news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 07, 2026



Quoting: Debian Urgently Seeks Volunteers After Data Protection Team Resigns —

Andreas Tille, a Debian Project Leader, recently sent an unexpected message to the Debian mailing lists, announcing that the project is urgently seeking new volunteers to rebuild its Data Protection Team after all current members stepped down, leaving the project without a dedicated group to handle privacy and data protection matters.

The Data Protection Team was established in 2018 in response to new European data protection legislation. Its role has been to act as a point of contact for external inquiries about what personal data the project holds and to advise Debian contributors on data protection obligations.

Additionally, the team was also responsible for drafting Debian’s public privacy policy and coordinating responses to data access and privacy-related requests.