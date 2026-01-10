news
Steam Is Coming to ARM64 as Ubuntu Opens Testing via Snap
Quoting: Steam Is Coming to ARM64 as Ubuntu Opens Testing via Snap —
Exciting news for all Linux enthusiasts betting on ARM64 architecture. Ubuntu has taken a step toward making Steam available on ARM64, opening public testing of a new Steam Snap build for ARM.
The testing initiative focuses on a Snap-packaged version of Steam designed to run on ARM64 systems, including modern ARM laptops, SBCs, and servers increasingly used as desktop replacements. For reference, until now, Steam has officially supported only x86_64 systems on Linux, leaving ARM users dependent on unofficial workarounds or entirely excluded from Valve’s ecosystem.
Also:
-
Steam games finally run better on Linux Arm devices, and you can test them right now
Things have been looking good for fans of the Arm architecture. Sure, the developments may not be coming in thick and fast, but they are making tangible progress, and we're finally seeing Arm devices get the love and respect they deserve. We've seen operating system developers making Arm versions of their software, and third-party companies either making an Arm-native version of their apps or using a compatibility layer to get things working.
Unfortunately, Steam has been kind of left by the wayside. It does work on Arm devices, but it's not the best. Well, the good news is that Ubuntu is working on an experimental Steam snap for arm64, and if you're interested, you can give it a download right now.