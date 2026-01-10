Steam Is Coming to ARM64 as Ubuntu Opens Testing via Snap

Things have been looking good for fans of the Arm architecture. Sure, the developments may not be coming in thick and fast, but they are making tangible progress, and we're finally seeing Arm devices get the love and respect they deserve. We've seen operating system developers making Arm versions of their software, and third-party companies either making an Arm-native version of their apps or using a compatibility layer to get things working.

Unfortunately, Steam has been kind of left by the wayside. It does work on Arm devices, but it's not the best. Well, the good news is that Ubuntu is working on an experimental Steam snap for arm64, and if you're interested, you can give it a download right now.