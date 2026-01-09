Vitalik Buterin Rides the Credibility of Linux

news
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin shared his vision for the network on X on January 8, comparing Ethereum to two well-known systems: BitTorrent and Linux.
Both are decentralized, open-source, and used by millions. Buterin believes Ethereum is heading in the same direction.
Vitalik Buterin has outlined his vision for Ethereum by drawing comparisons with BitTorrent and Linux, framing the blockchain as a system designed to combine decentralization with large-scale, real-world applications.
Buterin: Ethereum Should Mirror BitTorrent Scale With Linux Trust Model
In a Jan. 7 post on X, Buterin compared Ethereum to BitTorrent and Linux to illustrate how the blockchain can maintain decentralization while serving enterprise users and governments.