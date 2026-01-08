news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 08, 2026



Quoting: This Linux distro is for people who just want games to work —

There's no shortage of gaming-focused Linux distros right now, and it's good to see more people sticking with Linux after trying it out. As long as people are moving away from Windows, I'm happy.

I’ve been daily driving CachyOS for a few months with zero complaints, but I recently saw Nobara mentioned in a comment on one of my articles. I decided to give it a try, and it turns out it’s a pretty solid option.