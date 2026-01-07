news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 07, 2026



Quoting: Ubuntu 25.04 (Plucky Puffin) Officially Nears End of Life —

Ubuntu 25.04, codenamed Plucky Puffin, is approaching its end of life (EOL) on January 15, 2026, marking the conclusion of its nine-month support period.

Released on April 17, 2025, it was an interim release intended to provide early access to newer components and platform changes ahead of the next long-term support cycle. As with all non-LTS Ubuntu releases, support is limited to nine months, after which security updates and maintenance cease.

Once the end-of-life date is reached, Ubuntu Security Notices will no longer cover Ubuntu 25.04, and no further security patches or updated packages will be provided. Systems that remain on the release beyond that point will be exposed to unpatched vulnerabilities and unresolved issues.