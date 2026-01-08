news
today's howtos
Stefan Judis ☛ light-dark() isn't always the same as prefers-color-scheme
I've thought that the new light-dark() CSS function can be used as a drop-in replacement for prefers-color-scheme media queries. Today I learned that they don't always behave the same.
Here's how MDN describes the new color function: [...]
dwaves.de ☛ most possible basic apache2 web log file analyze script
LinuxConfig ☛ Netplan Configuration Guide on Ubuntu 26.04
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Plotly on Debian 13
Plotly stands as one of the most powerful interactive data visualization libraries available for Python developers and data scientists today. This open-source graphing library enables users to create publication-quality charts, dashboards, and web applications with minimal code.
ID Root ☛ How To Install PostfixAdmin on Debian 13
Managing email servers can be complex, especially when dealing with multiple domains and virtual mailboxes. PostfixAdmin simplifies this process dramatically by providing a web-based interface for Postfix mail server administration.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Asterisk on Fedora 43
Asterisk stands as one of the most powerful open-source communication platforms available today, transforming how businesses and individuals manage voice over IP (VoIP) telephony systems. This comprehensive guide walks through every step needed to successfully install and configure Asterisk on Fedora 43, empowering you to build a fully functional private branch exchange (PBX) system.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Stremio on Manjaro
Stremio has become one of the most popular streaming platforms for GNU/Linux enthusiasts who want a seamless entertainment experience. This powerful, open-source media center brings together movies, TV shows, web channels, and live television into a single, elegant interface.
LinuxConfig ☛ How to Disable Firewall on Ubuntu 26.04