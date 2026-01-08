news
Linux and BSD Leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows
Graphics Stack
Distributions and Operating Systems
Barry Kauler ☛ Help button in BootManager doesn't work
Forum member don570 reported this:
https://forum.puppylinux.com/viewtopic.php?p=162959#p162959
Yes, /etc/init.d/README.txt is missing. I have edited rootfs/4post-process-rootfs script in woofQ2, now fixed.
BSD
Vermaden ☛ FreeBSD and Poudriere in High Security Environments
Its also used in high security environments without any external DNS access or direct Internet connection to the outside World … yet the security patches are fetched and applied and custom PKGBASE and/or Poudriere systems build base system/packages while fetching them from the Internet over some dedicated proxy.
Many people will not read entire article so I will point that in the beginning – that I am really grateful to Mariusz Zaborski (oshogbo) for his help with this one – without his help – it just would not happen.
By default FreeBSD does not work well in such environments … in this article we will configure FreeBSD to make everything work as needed.
Miod Vallat ☛ Taming dragons
After OpenBSD had split from NetBSD, there had been no real work on the VAX support in OpenBSD, apart from the occasional code sync with NetBSD and some unreleased builds by Mats O. Jansson, until the year 2000, where (back then) medical student Brandon J. Creighton developed interest in VAX hardware, and working closely with Hugh Graham, they did the necessary work to make OpenBSD/vax running reliably, and OpenBSD 2.8, to be released on december 1st, 2000, would be the first release with official VAX support.
Debian Family
Thorsten Alteholz ☛ Thorsten Alteholz: My Debian Activities in December 2025
This was my hundred-thirty-eighth month that I did some work for the Debian LTS initiative, started by Raphael Hertzog at Freexian.
(As the LTS- and ELTS-teams have been merged now, there is only one paragraph left for both activities.)
