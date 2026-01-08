Linux and BSD Leftovers

Its also used in high security environments without any external DNS access or direct Internet connection to the outside World … yet the security patches are fetched and applied and custom PKGBASE and/or Poudriere systems build base system/packages while fetching them from the Internet over some dedicated proxy.

Many people will not read entire article so I will point that in the beginning – that I am really grateful to Mariusz Zaborski (oshogbo) for his help with this one – without his help – it just would not happen.

By default FreeBSD does not work well in such environments … in this article we will configure FreeBSD to make everything work as needed.