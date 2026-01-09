Tux Machines

KDE Gear 25.12.1 Released with Various Improvements for Your Favorite KDE Apps

KDE Gear 25.12.1 is here with improvements for the KDE Itinerary travel assistant app, which now features an extractor for KLM’s “Ticket for your trip” emails, support for extracting GOMUS annual tickets, and an updated KLM boarding pass extractor to also extract the boarding group.

TUXEDO InfinityBook Max 16 Gen10 Linux Laptop Unveiled with New OLED Display

The highlight of the TUXEDO InfinityBook Max 16 Gen10 laptop is the new OLED display, which takes image quality to the next level with brilliant, high-contrast color reproduction, 2560×1600 pixels resolution, 500 nits of brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and up to 300Hz refresh rate for high FPS gaming.

IPFire Linux Firewall Distro Adds Wi-Fi 7 and Wi-Fi 6 Support, LLDP and CDPv2

Highlights of the IPFire 2.29 Core Update 199 release include support for Wi-Fi 7 and Wi-Fi 6 wireless standards with the ability to select the preferred Wi-Fi mode, automatically detect and enable various capabilities on supported hardware, enablement of SSID Protection by default, the ability to convert multicast packets to unicast packets by default, and radar detection in the background.

Immutable Distro Nitrux 5.1 Released with Linux Kernel 6.18 LTS, New Tools

Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series with CachyOS patches, Nitrux 5.1 features the Hyprland 0.52.2 desktop with new key bindings, support for window blur, revamped Waybar with a modern floating “island” design, and an updated lock screen with a battery indicator and media player information.

GNU/Linux Rose to 6% in Benin, Says statCounter

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 09, 2026

Benin (projection orthographique avec insert)

Desktop Operating System Market Share Benin

The 2026 figures from statCounter say that in Benin GNU/Linux continues to gain, just like in most of Africa. For Microsoft, this has meant Windows at less than 10%, due to Android and GNU/Linux gains.

Image source: Benin (projection orthographique avec insert)

Distributions and Operating Systems: AnduinOS, NeXT, EasyOS, FreeBSD, and Gentoo
KDE Gear 25.12.1 Released with Various Improvements for Your Favorite KDE Apps
The KDE Project released today KDE Gear 25.12.1 as the first maintenance update to the latest KDE Gear 25.12 series of this collection of open-source apps for the KDE Plasma desktop environment and other platforms.
IPFire Linux Firewall Distro Adds Wi-Fi 7 and Wi-Fi 6 Support, LLDP and CDPv2
IPFire 2.29 Core Update 199 has been released today by developer Michael Tremer as a new update to this hardened Linux firewall distribution that primarily performs as a router and a firewall, which introduces Wi-Fi 7 support and many other changes.
This Week in Plasma: new year, new accessibility features!
Plasma developers are starting to trickle back from their vacations
Sick of Microslop? New Linux distro could win over Windows 11 haters
This is markedly different from current Linux efforts on the Windows front
Ubuntu 25.04 (Plucky Puffin) Officially Nears End of Life
Ubuntu 25.04 (Plucky Puffin) will reach end of life on January 15, 2026
Immutable Distro Nitrux 5.1 Released with Linux Kernel 6.18 LTS, New Tools
Nitrux developer Uri Herrera announced today the general availability of Nitrux 5.1 as a new stable update to this immutable and systemd-free distribution featuring new and updated components.
TUXEDO InfinityBook Max 16 Gen10 Linux Laptop Unveiled with New OLED Display
Linux hardware vendor TUXEDO Computers unveiled today the 10th generation (Gen10) of their TUXEDO InfinityBook Max 16 Linux-powered laptop with newer NVIDIA GPUs, newer Intel CPU, and a new display.
Disable Lock Screen Media Controls in GNOME 49 (Ubuntu 25.10, Fedora 43)
This tutorial shows how to disable the media controls in the lock screen of GNOME 49 desktop in Ubuntu 25.10, Fedora 43
 
Security Patching in GNU/Linux
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Orange Pi RV2 and Octa-core RISC-V GNU/Linux laptop in 2026
some exciting Linux devices
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
European Commission issues call for evidence on Free/Libre Software
Android Leftovers
I used the Honor Magic8 Pro, and the OnePlus 15 should be worried
This free tool gives you one easy way to install apps on Linux and Mac - here's how
With Homebrew, you get access to even more apps - maintained by both Linux and MacOS developers
The state of Enterprise Linux for networking
The open-source Linux operating system has emerged to be the foundation for cloud and networking across industries
Why do I use Linux? It's the apps, and here are 7 of my favorites
Many people say they would switch to Linux if it weren't for the lack of some Windows-exclusive apps
This lightweight distro loaded with apps is not your father's GNU/Linux - here's why
Lightweight Linux distributions get a bad rap for shipping with minimal reinstalled software
MUSE Book laptop review – Testing an octa-core RISC-V Linux laptop in 2026
SpacemiT sent me a sample of the MUSE Book RISC-V Linux laptop for review
Free and Open Source Software
CuerdOS 2.0 Skycatcher Xfce: Spanish Distro Takes Chances, Mostly Succeeds
CuerdOS 2.0 Skycatcher’s Xfce edition leans on Debian Trixie, custom tuning
GNU/Linux Rose to 6% in Benin, Says statCounter [original]
Today in Techrights
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards
Programming Leftovers
Web Browsers/Web Servers: curl, RSS, and More
Linux and BSD Leftovers
Servers: Self-Hosted Grafana and Latest From Kubernetes
Android Leftovers
Your Android-powered car will get faster updates thanks to Qualcomm
Red Hat is Promoting Slop and Back Doors (Sold as "Confidential")
Devices With GNU/Linux and Open Hardware, 3-D Printing
Want to try the original KDE desktop from 1996? I did, and it took me back - here's how
You can revisit the early days of Linux through MiDesktop, a modern fork of the original KDE 1
Kernel deadlock and splitting a Linux kernel package
today's howtos
Games: Titles in Steam, Godot 4.6 Beta 3, Vista 11 at Risk as GNU/Linux Gains (RAM Prices Favour the Latter)
many picks for today
I built a project management dashboard with Linux KDE Plasma widgets (no apps needed)
Well, here’s how I used KDE Plasma widgets to turn my Linux desktop into a functional project management dashboard
5 reasons I stopped using Ubuntu
Ubuntu has long been the face of Linux
Make Gnome Screenshot Work Again in Ubuntu 25.10
For users who prefer the classic Gnome Screenshot tool
Free and Open Source Software
Stable kernels: Linux 6.18.4, and Linux 6.12.64
I'm announcing the release of the 6.18.4 kernel
Fedora, GNU-like Mobile Linux, and Fake 'FSF' (FSF-EEE)
some leftovers
Android Leftovers
Google’s new Android source code release schedule is bad news for custom ROMs
Someone made a sticky notes app within the Linux terminal, and you can download it right now
Ever since I made the jump over to Linux
This new Linux app lets you control your PC with your voice, and it's free
EasySpeak should fill a notable gap in the Linux ecosystem where many existing voice tools are either proprietary
6 things Windows users always get wrong about Linux (and what’s actually true)
There are many misconceptions about Linux
This Linux distro is for people who just want games to work
There's no shortage of gaming-focused Linux distros right now
3 must-try tools if you want Windows-like desktop widgets on Ubuntu
During a recent visit to Stack Exchange's Unix and Linux section
I Thought This Wikipedia App for Linux was Pointless (I Was Wrong)
When I saw Wike in the GNOME Software store, I thought
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
Debian Urgently Seeks Volunteers After Data Protection Team Resigns
Debian seeks contributors interested in privacy to restore its Data Protection Team after all members stepped back
Games: Humble Bundle, More Gaming Handhelds Running GNU/Linux, SteamOS 3.7.19
9 picks from GamingOnLinux
Fedora 44 Will Be the First Distro to Adopt KDE's Plasma Login Manager
KDE recently announced that Plasma 6.8 will drop X11 support completely
Try Joplin: Your Open Source Evernote Alternative
If you rely heavily on note-taking apps and want to switch from a proprietary to an open-source solution
One Week of 2026 [original]
It has now been 7 days in the new year
Recent HowTos From Make Tech Easier
4 recent articles
GNU/Linux and Hardware Leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Programming Leftovers
Recent Valnet Articles on GNU/Linux Work Through the Shell/Bash/Terminal
5 recent articles
Simon Batt's (Valnet) Journey Through GNU/Linux Distros, Including One on a Floppy Disk
a pair of recent articles
5 tiny Linux tools that replace big, heavy apps
It just works, and that's enough
Red Hat: Elections in Fedora, systemd Update, and Flathub Record
Linux package managers beat the Microsoft Store in every way
And it's not even close
6 Linux distros that are perfect for rescuing your PC
Whether it's destined for a closet or a landfill, these distros can be a perfect way to keep your PC alive
System76's Rust-based COSMIC desktop for Linux is here — and it's amazing
Most of the Linux distros I usually recommend to people tend to either use GNOME or KDE. Those 2 dominate the space
Newly discovered Unix V4 tape
Kernel: BPF, Memory Use, and "Episode 29 of the Dirk and Linus show"
Red Hat, Bazaar (Flatpak), and Hey Hi (AI) Hype Instead of GNU/Linux or FOSS
Today in Techrights
today's leftovers
Security Leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards
Web Browsers/Clients: Curl, Search, and RSS
3 new picks
Databases: YottaDB and Postgres Self-managing
a pair of picks
Programming Leftovers
ThinkPads and Yogas With GNU/Linux Preloaded, Rave About Ventoy
Desktop/Laptop picks for today
Devices With Linux and Open Hardware
Hardware related news
BSD Leftovers
AMD Claims to be Releasing Details or Code for Linux and More
New GeForce NOW native Linux support could lure Windows 10 refugees
NVIDIA is reportedly preparing to bring NVIDIA GeForce NOW to Linux so that users finally have native support for the cloud gaming service
Ubuntu Leftovers and Proprietary Stuffing
some links
Manjaro 26.0 Released with Linux 6.18 LTS, Xfce 4.20, KDE Plasma 6.5, and GNOME 49
Arch Linux-based Manjaro Linux 26.0 distribution has been officially released today as a major update that introduces some of the latest GNU/Linux technologies and open-source software.
today's howtos
about half a dozen howtos
GNU/Linux Measured as Having Risen to 5% in Burundi [original]
The Republic of Burundi is hardly the exception in Africa
HSBC blocks app users for having sideloaded password manager
HSBC didn't provide The Register with a clear answer on why it won't allow a sideloaded Bitwarden installation to coexist with its app on the same device
How Github monopoly is destroying the open source ecosystem
We need to talk about your Github addiction
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards
Android Leftovers
Xreal goes all-in with Android XR, announces deepened collaboration with Google
Games: Humble Choice, Steam, and DLSS
3 stories from GamingOnLinux
You’re sleeping on Linux Mint’s most powerful feature: Cinnamon’s built-in gestures
Linux Mint is known for being intuitive and beginner-friendly
This is the tiniest Linux distro I've ever seen
Linux has a reputation for reviving old hardware
Why I use Qubes: 3 security reasons a normal Linux distro can’t match
Qubes is still a mystery to most Linux users
Jellyfin Marks 7 Years With Major Desktop App Changes
Jellyfin confirms the new desktop app is now available on Flathub and Arch AUR for Linux users
Linux players on Steam reached all-time high in December
Valve has released the results of its Steam Hardware & Software Survey for December 2025
2026 could be the year of the (KDE) Linux desktop
You hear declarations every year about the long-told "year of the Linux desktop" arriving this year
Stick to the Science, the Facts, the Observable Reality [original]
Science is at the heart of this site
New Dell XPS 14 and 16 Announced, Ubuntu Version Coming This Year
Dell has announced the return of its XPS laptop line at CES 2026
The 6 Linux distros I expect to rule 2026 - and why
Which Linux distributions will rise above the competition in 2026 to dethrone the old guard
Free and Open Source Software
Kraft 2.0 Announcement
I am very happy to announce the release of version Kraft 2.0.0
Mageia: Happy New Year, 2026
The Mageia team wishes the the whole community a happy 2026 filled with peace
Security Leftovers
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux and Late Night Linux
2 new episodes
today's howtos
The Crazy Weather is Finished [original]
We wonder how many birds will perish or die due to climate change
Today in Techrights
Firefox Becomes Slop, "Gnome Says No to [Slop] Extensions"
Two articles from Linux Magazine