Kernel: BPF, Memory Use, and "Episode 29 of the Dirk and Linus show"

When the verifier rejects a BPF program, it produces a verification log with a mixture of different information: the exact BPF instructions executed on the failing path, calls to any kernel functions or BPF subprograms, line numbers from the debugging information in the program, and information about the contents of different registers and stack slots. This technically contains all of the information needed to understand the failure, but in an ""incomprehensible"" form, Solodrai said. The logs don't include information about the previous states of registers and stack slots, for example, so tracing through a log could involve remembering context from a million instructions ago, which humans cannot do.

The pane showing the current state of the BPF program also uses colors to indicate which registers and stack slots were read from or written to, and includes visualizations for various different kinds of data, such as scalars and values from BPF maps. The BPF verifier uses a kind of static analysis based on abstract interpretation, so a register could hold a specific value such as "4", but it could also hold "an unknown number that is a multiple of 4 between 12 and 340". The visualizer does its best to show the simplest form of the value in a register.