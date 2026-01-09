Other Sites

KDE Frameworks 6.22 Fixes Multiple Clipboard-Related Issues on Wayland

posted by Marius Nestor on Jan 09, 2026



KDE Frameworks 6.22 is here to fix multiple clipboard-related issues on Wayland, including an issue that caused the current copied data from the Klipper clipboard app to be lost when closing the pop-up without selecting anything, and an issue where the Spectacle screenshot tool failed to copy screenshots to the clipboard.

This release also fixes a bug in the Spectacle screenshot tool where the screenshot will consistently be an empty file when taking a rectangular screenshot, an issue in the Quick Launch widget that caused icons to start dragging after right-clicking on them, and adds a new Breeze icon set called ‘view-visible-off’.

