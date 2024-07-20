Users of Bay Area-based Mac, Linux fire off memes during Microsoft outage
Microsoft is unquestionably the global leader when it comes to operating systems, controlling nearly 75% of the desktop market by some estimates. That’s great news for shareholders and fans of the near-ubiquitous system — except, of course, when the dreaded “blue screen of death” appears during a major tech glitch like Friday’s CrowdStrike outage.
Some users of the less popular operating systems in the tech world are using Friday’s IT blunder to dunk on Windows and Microsoft. And with X still being up and running, the memes are flowing freely.
Linux Handbook, a site offering tutorials and instruction on using the open-source Linux operating system beloved by a small, vocal group of mostly developers, made sure to mark itself “safe” from the CrowdStrike outage Friday morning. First conceived in the early ’90s, Linux has a user base that prides itself on its tech savvy and the relatively bomb-proof nature of its collaborative, open-source software — which usually means that a few bad lines of code found in one software update won’t collapse the global IT market.
