Crypto community reacts to Windows-CrowdStrike outage as blockchains unaffected

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 20, 2024



Some community members emphasized the role of the Windows operating system in the outage, claiming that one of the strengths of blockchains is that they typically run on multiple operating systems.

Dr. Calle, the developer of the Bitcoin wallet Cashu, reminded users that Bitcoin founder Satoshi Nakamoto had originally argued against developing a Linux client. “While it’s tempting to do a Linux port [...], auto-run might give us 300% more nodes while Linux might give us 3% more,” he quoted Satoshi as saying. Bitcoin Core developer Peter Todd responded to Calle’s post, stating “Satoshi was just wrong on this. The bigger market was nerds running Linux.”

