Programming Leftovers
-
Medevel ☛ 28 Game-Changing Open-Source Tools for VR and AR Development in 2024
Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) have evolved from niche technologies into mainstream innovations, revolutionizing industries from gaming and entertainment to education and healthcare.
As we move through 2024, the demand for creating immersive, interactive experiences is higher than ever. Open-source frameworks, engines, and libraries are at the forefront
-
Jussi Pakkanen ☛ Why refactoring is harder than you think, a pictorial representation
Wow. Look at that slick and smooth niceness. Time to excise the bad implementation from your code base.
-
LWN ☛ New features in C++26
ISO releases new C++ language standards on a three-year cadence; now that it's been more than a year since the finalization of C++23, we have a good idea of what features could be adopted for C++26 — although proposals can still be submitted until January 2025. Of particular interest is the addition of support for hazard pointers and user-space read-copy-update (RCU). Even though C++26 is not yet a standard, many of the proposed features are already available to experiment with in GCC or Clang.
-
Python
-
Paolo Melchiorre ☛ Paolo Melchiorre - DjangoCon US 2024
Keeping in mind the Pythonic principle that “simple is better than complex” we’ll see how to create a web map with the Python based web framework Django using its GeoDjango module, storing geographic data in your local database on which to run geospatial queries.
-
-
Shell/Bash/Zsh/Ksh
-
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Use Chattr Command in Linux
The chattr (change attribute) command in Linux is a powerful tool used to modify the attributes of files on an ext2, ext3, or ext4 filesystem. It allows users to set certain attributes that control how files can be accessed and modified. For example, the +i option can make a file immutable, meaning it cannot be altered, deleted, or renamed, even by the root user, until the immutable attribute is removed. Other attributes include +a, which allows a file to be opened only in append mode, and +c, which marks the file for compression. This command is especially useful for system administrators who need to enforce strict access controls and protect critical system files from accidental or malicious changes. The chattr command must be used with caution, as improper use can restrict access to files in unintended ways.
-