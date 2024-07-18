Windows TCO: HardBit, Other Ransomware, and More

According to Sophos' latest figures, released today, the median ransom payments rose to $2.54 million – a whopping 41 times last year's sum of $62,500. The mean payment for 2024 is even higher at $3.225 million, although this represents a less dramatic 6x increase.

IT, tech, and telecoms were the least likely to pay mega bucks to cybercriminals with an average payment of $330,000, while lower education and federal government orgs reported the highest average payments at $6.6 million.

The numbers are based only on ransomware victims that were willing to disclose the details of their blunders, so do not present the complete picture.