This tutorial will help you in a simple way how to install, remove and configure GNOME Shell Extensions (GSEs) on Ubuntu 24.04 "Noble Numbat". We present you here both ways of managing them by Firefox web browser as well as by Extension Manager so you can find which one easier for you. We also give you some recommended extensions such as Clipboard History below so you can practice. Now let's start reading!

Did you notice that Firefox Web Browser has no titlebar on Ubuntu 24.04? If you look closer, you will figure out the top most of its window is the tab bar and you never see program name "Firefox" as well as website name in full "Enterprise Open Source and Linux | Ubuntu" --for example-- you are currently visiting. If you don't like that, you can bring titlebar back by following this.