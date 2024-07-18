Security Leftovers
LWN ☛ Security updates for Wednesday
Security updates have been issued by Debian (kernel), Fedora (golang and krb5), Red Hat (cups, firefox, git, java-21-openjdk, kernel, linux-firmware, nghttp2, nodejs, and podman), SUSE (libndp, nodejs18, nodejs20, tomcat, and xen), and Ubuntu (gtk+2.0, gtk+3.0 and linux-hwe-5.4, linux-oracle-5.4).
Security Week ☛ Apache HugeGraph Vulnerability Exploited in Wild
A recently patched Apache HugeGraph-Server vulnerability tracked as CVE-2024-27348 is being targeted in attacks.
John Gruber ☛ Daring Fireball: The AT&T Data Breach Shows Why RCS Can’t Be Trusted and the Downside of Apple Adding Support for It in iOS 18
But the argument against RCS is strong and simple: it doesn’t support end-to-end encryption. The only new messaging platforms that should gain any traction are those that not only support E2EE, but that require it. Messaging and audio/video calls should only work through E2EE. That’s true for iMessage and FaceTime.