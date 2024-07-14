Windows TCO and Security Leftovers
Computers Are Bad ☛ 2024-07-13 the contemporary carphone
So anyway, OnStar. OnStar was, basically, a straightforward evolution of the carphone backed by a concierge-like telephone service center. In that light, it's an unsurprising development: the carphone was just on its way out in the mid-'90s, falling victim to increasingly portable handheld phones. Hughes, by its division Hughes Network Systems, was an established carphone manufacturer but seems to have had few or no offerings in the mobile phone space [1]. To Hughes long-timers, OnStar was probably an obvious way to preserve the popularity of carphones: build them into the car at the factory, with factory-quality finish.
US News And World Report ☛ One Tech Tip: Protecting Yourself Against SIM Swapping
Experts say these scams will only increase and become more sophisticated, while the data show they are on the rise. The FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center reports that SIM-swapping complaints have increased more than 400% from 2018 to 2021, with associated personal losses estimated to be more than $68 million.

The Register UK ☛ White House urged to probe $1.5B G42-Microsoft AI deal
Two House committee chairs have sent a public letter to the White House asking it to look into a deal between AI R&D outfit G42 and Microsoft.
The missive [PDF] to National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan is authored by Reps Michael McCaul (R-TX) and John Moolenaar (R-MI), respectively the chairs of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the House Committee on Strategic Competition with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).
The two Republicans warn the Microsoft deal raises the risk of advanced American AI technology making its way to China via G42.
CNN ☛ Nearly all AT&T cell customers’ call and text records exposed in a massive breach
The stolen logs also contain a record of every number AT&T customers called or texted – including customers of other wireless networks – the number of times they interacted, and the call duration.
Importantly, AT&T said the stolen data did not include the contents of calls and text messages nor the time of those communications.
