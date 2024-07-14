Google makes Linux more secure

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

9to5Linux

GNOME 47 Alpha Desktop Environment Released with Support for Accent Colors

Some of the biggest changes in the GNOME 47 desktop environment include support for accent colors (yes, finally!), support for using three or more fingers for touchpad gestures, XDG dialog protocol implementation, support for the DRM lease protocol, and re-implementation of support for legacy X11 cursor themes.

OBS Studio 30.2 Released with NVENC AV1 Support on Linux, Unified PipeWire Source

OBS Studio 30.2 is here three months after OBS Studio 30.1, which introduced AV1 support for VA-API and PipeWire Camera source, and brings Linux support to the native NVENC AV1 encoder, along with shared texture support to the NVENC encoder, the QuickSync encoder, and the VA-API encoder.

TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 14 Gen9 Linux Laptop Brings Fast Intel and AMD CPUs

Packed with an 80 Wh battery and an all-aluminum chassis, TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 14 Gen9 lets you choose between two fast processors, namely the AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS with 8 cores & 16 threads and AMD Radeon 780M graphics or the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H with 16 cores & 22 threads and Intel Arc graphics, as well as up to 96 GB DDR5 RAM and 8TB PCIe 4.0 SSD storage.

Ubuntu 23.10 “Mantic Minotaur” Reached End of Life, Upgrade to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS

Dubbed the “Mantic Minotaur”, Ubuntu 23.10 was released last year on October 20th and it’s an interim release that received only nine months of support with software and security updates. Ubuntu 23.10 was powered by the Linux 6.5 kernel series and featured the GNOME 45 desktop environment.

Mozilla Thunderbird 128 ESR Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

Probably the biggest highlight of Mozilla Thunderbird 128 (codename Nebula) is ESR (Extended Support Release) support, which means that the Thunderbird 128 branch will receive updates for at least a couple of years. This means that GNU/Linux distros that rely on the ESR branch will finally be able to upgrade, such as Debian.

KDE Frameworks 6.4 Is Out Now with ColorScheme-Accent and JXR Support

The monthly KDE Frameworks updates continue and KDE Frameworks 6.4 is here to add JXR (JPEG XR) support to supported image formats, improve the legibility of the text in Kirigami.NavigationTabBar buttons, especially on low or medium-DPI screens, improve the accessibility of the common Kirigami.PlaceholderMessage UI component, and improve information density in Get New [thing] dialogs, which now use a more compact view style by default.

GNOME 46.3 Desktop Environment Released with Various Improvements

Coming one and a half months after GNOME 46.2, the GNOME 46.3 release improves performance when using multiple virtual monitors, iBus support in pop-ups, hardware-accelerated rendering when headless, back support for legacy X11 cursor themes, and Activities Overview animation when windows overlap workspaces.

LinuxGizmos.com

RISC-V Based Lichee Pi 3A with 16GB RAM and PCIe Support

Sipeed launched the Lichee Pi 3A, an advanced development board designed for various computing tasks, including embedded systems and AI development. Powered by the K1 processor, a 22nm, RISC-V 1.6GHz CPU with eight cores, it ensures efficient performance for demanding applications.

Pine64 Unveils Oz64: An Upcoming SBC Featuring Sophgo SG2000 SoC and Wi-Fi 6

The Pine64 Oz64 is an upcoming single-board computer that integrates 64-bit RISC-V cores and 64-bit ARM cores with the Sophgo SG2000 System-on-Chip. This cost-effective device offers fast wireless communication capabilities with Wi-Fi 6 and optional Power-over-Ethernet support.

Quartz64 Zero: A Low-Cost SBC Featuring Rockchip RK3566T with 64-bit Arm and 32-bit RISC-V CPUs

Pine64 recently introduced the Quartz64 Zero, a compact and economical single board computer featuring the Rockchip RK3566T SoC. Designed for both hobbyists and commercial applications, this board offers scalable features and a guaranteed long-term supply.

Ubuntu Buzz !

[PDF] Jewel and Pearl Free Ebook: Practical Guide to Command Lines and Terminal on Ubuntu Noble

Today we are happy to publish free ebook version of our tutorial Jewel & Pearl: a Practical Guide to Command Lines & Terminal on Ubuntu 24.04 "Noble Numbat" available as PDF as well as Writer's ODT. You are permitted to copy, edit, translate, print, sell and remix this book as long as you keep author's name and license unchanged. By this book, we want to help and support all Ubuntu users in both learning their own's basic command lines as well as exercising with LibreOffice altogether and these two things are important as dear readers may have known by reading The Ubuntu Buzz for years. Now happy reading and please help us share with your friends. Thank you for downloading! 

Jewel and Pearl: A Practical Tutorial to Command Lines and Terminal on Ubuntu Noble

news

Google makes Linux more secure

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 14, 2024

Tux wearing google shirt

Quoting: Google makes Linux more secure —

Google has taken a proactive step to bolster Linux security with the introduction of the counted_by attribute for flexible array members. This enhancement addresses a critical vulnerability in C programming related to buffer overflows, particularly those involving flexible array members whose sizes are determined at runtime.

Buffer overflows have long been a notorious source of security issues in software development. While sanitizers have mitigated some of these vulnerabilities by automatically inserting bounds checking, flexible array members have remained a challenging exception. The size of these arrays is typically opaque to the compiler, making it difficult to perform bounds checking outside the allocation function.

Google's solution, implemented in Clang and GCC, introduces the counted_by attribute. This attribute explicitly references the field that stores the number of elements in a flexible array member, enabling the array bounds sanitizer to verify operations on these arrays. This approach creates an implicit relationship between the flexible array member and the count field, enhancing the ability of sanitizers to catch potential overflows.

Read on

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

OBS Studio 30.2 Released with NVENC AV1 Support on Linux, Unified PipeWire Source
OBS Studio 30.2 has been officially released today as the second update to the OBS Studio 30 series of this powerful, open-source, cross-platform, and free video recording and live streaming software.
Poof! Shaman Holly Million, Gnome’s Executive Director Disappears on July 31
Professional shaman Holly Million, who became Gnome’s executive director in October
GNOME 47 Alpha Desktop Environment Released with Support for Accent Colors
The GNOME Project today announced the alpha version of the upcoming GNOME 47 desktop environment series, due out later this year.
today's leftovers
SUSE, Linux, and more
TUXEDO launches InfinityBook Pro 14 Gen9 Linux laptop
TUXEDO Computers has launched the 9th generation of its InfinityBook Pro 14
Incus 6.3 Container & Virtual Machine Manager Released
Incus 6.3 rolls out with initial support for running OCI application containers
 
Google makes Linux more secure
Google has taken a proactive step to bolster Linux security with the introduction of the counted_by attribute for flexible array members
Best Free and Open Source Software
We recommend the best free and open source alternatives
Games: Clown Computing/Gaming, Digital Restrictions (DRM), and More
Some game-related news
Parabola – distro based on Arch Linux
Parabola is a Linux distribution based on Arch
OpenSUSE Aeon Desktop Enhances Security With Full Disk Encryption
Full Disk Encryption Comes to Aeon Desktop
Games: PCSX2, Godot, and More
latest from gamingonlinux
RISC-V Based Lichee Pi 3A with 16GB RAM and PCIe Support
The operating system support includes Debian and Bianbu (Ubuntu-based)
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Programming Leftovers
focus on Qt
Linux event and Linux kernel 6.6.39 compiled for EasyOS
Some kernel news
Open Hardware: RISC-V, Raspberry Pi, and Arduino
4 stories
Security Leftovers
Security related links
Fedora Project and Red Hat Leftovers
Mostly Red Hat's stuff
Software Leftovers
Some Releases and EoL
today's howtos
only 5 more for now
Microsoft Mischief and Fake Hype (or Bribed Commentators)
Bubbles busting and more
Programming Leftovers
Programming picks
Web Browsers Leftovers
Web related news
Audiocasts/Shows: Hackaday, Self-Hosted, The Linux Link Tech Show, and Videos
new episodes and videos
today's howtos
over 10 howtos for today
Ubuntu: Telemetry, Security Updates, and Microsoft Projects
Some Ubuntu news
Fedora / Red Hat / IBM Leftovers
Some Red Hat picks
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Android, and Raspberry Pi
hardware news
Windows TCO: the Cost of Microsoft
TCO stories
Linux Command Line for Beginners – creating directories and files
In this Command Line for Beginners tutorial series I try to lay down the basics in simple steps to get a feel for what is possible with the command line and how to actually work with it
9 Best Free and Open Source Tools to Search the Filesystem
Best Free and Open Source Software
ArchBang – simple lightweight rolling release Linux distribution
ArchBang is a simple live Arch Linux based distribution using the Openbox window manager
Jargon Buster: What is an Immutable Distro?
Immutable Linux distributions. While these existed for a while, it is getting popular now
6.10-rc7
New RC, finalised soon
Reaching Higher [original]
GNU/Linux seems to be growing a lot this month, as does the general interest in it (people looking for information)
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
NethSecurity 8.1 Open Source Linux Firewall Released
NethSecurity 8.1, an open-source Linux firewall, is here with improved stability, a new admin management UI, connection tracking, and more
TrueNAS 24.04.1.1
Latest bugfix
Clonezilla Live 3.1.3 Disk Cloning Tool Is Here Powered by Linux Kernel 6.9
Clonezilla Live developer Steven Shiau released today Clonezilla Live 3.1.3 as a new version of this powerful, free, and open-source tool for cloning disk drives.
Security Leftovers
Security links for the day
Links 12/07/2024: EU/China Tensions and Ukraine War Updates
Links for the day
Games, Mozilla, and HowTos
half a dozen of 3 pairs of news
Programming Leftovers
Programming related news
Ubuntu: Robotics and App Center Updated
Some Ubuntu newss
Linux Graphics: Arm and the GPU stack
some graphics news
Security Leftovers
Updates, Taler, and more
RHEL, Red Hat, and Fedora
some IBM leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows: BSD Now and Bad Voltage
2 new episodes
Change to FreeBSD release scheduling and support period
We are making two changes related to the release engineering process
OpenShot 3.2.1 Video Editor: Smoother, Faster, Better
OpenShot 3.2.1 open-source video editor is here with new themes, UI/UX improvements, and bug fixes
China's homegrown OS fires back at AI PCs - openKylin gets AI assistant, text-to-image generation, and local LLM support
Newest version of homegrown Chinese OS openKylin
TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 14 Gen9 Linux Laptop Brings Fast Intel and AMD CPUs
German hardware vendor TUXEDO Computers announced today in a press release the availability for pre-order of the 9th generation (Gen9) of the TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 14 Linux-powered laptop.
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, ESP32, Orange Pi, and More
7 new projects or stories
Android Leftovers
This Open-Source Android Podcast App is What You Need in 2024
The review-work balance, and other dilemmas
"There are things I’ve taken up in Gentoo simply because I’ve found them interesting or enjoyable. However, there are also some things that I’ve taken up, because they needed to be done and nobody was doing them."
Mozilla Thunderbird 128 ESR Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
The Mozilla Thunderbird 128 open-source email client has been released as a major update that introduces many new features, improvements, and bug fixes.
COSMIC Updates (feat. Community)
We’re back with more updates for COSMIC
The GNOME Maps and Geo Blog: Summer Maps
Since version 45 we had an “Explore POIs” interface that is accessed via a menu button next to the main search entry
Linux 6.6.38
I'm announcing the release of the 6.6.38 kernel
FreeBSD Announces Major Changes to Release Schedule and Support Duration
Breaking: FreeBSD announces a more predictable release pattern and a cut in support duration from five to four years
KDE Frameworks 6.4 Is Out Now with ColorScheme-Accent and JXR Support
The KDE Project released today KDE Frameworks 6.4 as a new update to this open-source collection of more than 70 add-on libraries to Qt that provide a wide range of commonly needed functionality for the KDE Plasma desktop environment and KDE applications.
PipeWire 1.2.1 Update Fixes Audio Bugs Across Multimedia Apps
PipeWire 1.2.1 multimedia framework update brings better audio with KODI
openEuler 24.03 LTS: I Try This New Specialized Open-Source Distro
openEuler is an interesting Linux distribution
Ubuntu 23.10 “Mantic Minotaur” Reached End of Life, Upgrade to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
This is your friendly reminder that Ubuntu 23.10 “Mantic Minotaur” reached end-of-life yesterday, July 11th, 2024, which means that it will no longer be supported with software and security updates.
Programming Leftovers
Programming, focus on shells
Security Leftovers
Security picks
today's leftovers
Free software and Ubuntu
today's howtos
afternoon group of howtos
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi and Arduino
only 3 new picks for today
GNOME 46.3 Desktop Environment Released with Various Improvements
The GNOME Project released today GNOME 46.3 as the third maintenance update to the latest GNOME 46 “Kathmandu” desktop environment series bringing more bug fixes and small improvements.
Firefox Gets Morre Spyware and Bloat
worsening over time
Windows TCO: Ransomware, Outlook, JAXA
Microsoft causing disasters
Manjaro Linux Launches Revamped Website
Manjaro.org relaunches with a minimalistic, cleaner design and enhanced enterprise offerings
If you're ready to leave Windows 11 behind, this is the distro for new Linux users
SDesk is a lightweight, open-source alternative to Windows or MacOS
GNOME Extensions Website Redesign: Sneak Preview
A major overhaul of the GNOME extensions website is in the works
6 Sticky Notes App for Linux Desktop in 2024
There are quite a few free open-source sticky notes apps for Linux Desktop
howtos, Installations and Free and Open Source Software
Flatpak is an open source containerized package format similar to Snap
Pine64 Unveils Oz64: An Upcoming SBC Featuring Sophgo SG2000 SoC and Wi-Fi 6
The T-Head cores support the RISC-V RV64IMAFCV instruction architecture
DietPi July 2024 News (Version 9.6)
The July 2024 release of DietPi v9.6 introduces new software
AlmaLinux OS 9 Patching for CVE-2024-6409
At AlmaLinux, we place security first and we are committed to delivering patches to our users as quickly as possible
Red Hat: Still Herding CentOS Users Into Proprietary RHEL and Resorting to Buzzwords for Marketing
Some of the latest official Red Hat articles
Games: Double Dragon Revive, Drop Duchy, and More
8 latest articles from gamingonlinux
Zed, a GPU-accelerated IDE Written in Rust, is now available for Linux
Open-source editor Zed is now available for Linux
Lunduke and Ben Cotton Having Disputes Over Politics in FOSS
here they go again
Programming Leftovers
Programming picks, only 4 for now
today's leftovers
mostly GNU/Linux picks
today's howtos
4 only for now
Security Leftovers
Security breaches and more
DXVK 2.4 Released with Non-Native Refresh Rate Emulation, Direct3D 8 Support
DXVK 2.4 Vulkan-based implementation of D3D9, D3D10, and D3D11 for Linux / Wine is now available for download as a major update that introduces new features and improves support for multiple games.
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Google extends Linux kernel support to keep Android devices secure for longer
longer time for patching window
OpenSSH 9.8 Fixes Critical sshd Vulnerability
OpenSSH 9.8 enhances security, fixing critical race conditions in sshd and logic errors in ssh
LWN Coverage of Kernel
now outside the paywall
Daniel Bristot de Oliveira Has Passed Away
Daniel Bristot de Oliveira of Linux
FreeDOS open-source text-based OS turns 30, still in active development and primarily used for retro gaming | Tom's Hardware
FreeDOS dates back to 1994, when its developer, Jim Hall announced it as PD-DOS
Redox: An operating system in Rust
With the Rust-for-Linux project starting to gain some ground, it is worth looking at other operating systems that use Rust in their kernels
PostmarketOS: Linux for phones and more
In 2016, Oliver Smith reached a point of frustration with the short lifespan of updates for his Android phone