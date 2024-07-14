Like everyone else, we have a constant stream of attackers trying brute force password guessing against us using SSH or authenticated SMTP, from a variety of source IPs. Some of the source IPs attack us at a low rate (although there can be bursts when a lot of them are trying), but some of them do so at a relatively high rate, high enough to be annoying. When I notice such IPs (ones making hundreds of attempts an hour, for example), I tend to put them in our firewall blocks. After recently starting to pay attention to what happens next, what I've discovered is that at least currently, most such high volume IPs give up almost immediately. Within a few minutes of being blocked their activity typically drops to nothing.