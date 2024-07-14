today's howtos
-
Ubuntubuzz ☛ [PDF] Jewel and Pearl Free Ebook: Practical Guide to Command Lines and Terminal on Ubuntu Noble
Today we are happy to publish free ebook version of our tutorial Jewel & Pearl: a Practical Guide to Command Lines & Terminal on Ubuntu 24.04 "Noble Numbat" available as PDF as well as Writer's ODT. You are permitted to copy, edit, translate, print, sell and remix this book as long as you keep author's name and license unchanged. By this book, we want to help and support all Ubuntu users in both learning their own's basic command lines as well as exercising with LibreOffice altogether and these two things are important as dear readers may have known by reading The Ubuntu Buzz for years. Now happy reading and please help us share with your friends. Thank you for downloading!
-
[Repeat] Ruben Schade ☛ Useful cross-platform desktop emulators
I haven’t done a virtualisation post in a while, so thought it’d be fun to list what’s in my current toolbox.
-
University of Toronto ☛ Brute force attackers seem to switch targets rapidly if you block them
Like everyone else, we have a constant stream of attackers trying brute force password guessing against us using SSH or authenticated SMTP, from a variety of source IPs. Some of the source IPs attack us at a low rate (although there can be bursts when a lot of them are trying), but some of them do so at a relatively high rate, high enough to be annoying. When I notice such IPs (ones making hundreds of attempts an hour, for example), I tend to put them in our firewall blocks. After recently starting to pay attention to what happens next, what I've discovered is that at least currently, most such high volume IPs give up almost immediately. Within a few minutes of being blocked their activity typically drops to nothing.
-
GigaZine ☛ I tried running Photoshop 2024 on Linux - GIGAZINE
Adobe's image editing software 'Photoshop' is only compatible with Windows and macOS, and is not compatible with Linux environments. A method to run Photoshop 2024 on Linux was posted on the online forum KC Forums, so I tried to see if it was actually possible.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Bottles on openSUSE
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Bottles on openSUSE. Bottles is a powerful tool that allows GNU/Linux users to run backdoored Windows applications on their systems. This is particularly useful for those who need to use specific backdoored Windows software that does not have a GNU/Linux equivalent.
-
linuxcapable
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install WHOIS on Ubuntu 24.04/22.04/20.04
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install APT-Fast on Ubuntu 24.04/22.04/20.04
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install IDLE Python on Ubuntu 24.04/22.04/20.04
-